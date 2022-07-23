Cork County Football Championship Previews

Saturday

Bons Secours Cork Premier SFC

Group A: Carbery Rangers v Carrigaline, Bandon, 7pm: Carbery Rangers are rebuilding and Daragh Hayes impressed during the league while the Mount St Michael nursery in Rosscarbert continues to inject fresh young talent into the mix. Carrigaline will look to Éanna Desmond and Kevin O’Reilly to get them off to a winning start, though it's an uphill task.

Verdict: Carbery Rangers

Group B: Ballincollig v Mallow, Mourneabbey, 2pm: With Cian Dorgan unavailable, Ballincollig will rely on Dara Dorgan and Cian Kiely as they look to re-establish themselves as a force at Premier level while Mallow will be dependent on Mattie Taylor if they are to prove their worth with an opening round win.

Verdict: Ballincollig

Group C: Nemo Rangers v Newcestown, Brinny, 4pm: Nemo have looked irresistible in the league as they sauntered to the final with Luke Connolly and Paul Kerrigan enjoying their club football as the Trabeg side look to celebrate their 100th birthday in style. These sides have rarely met in Championship and though Newcestown’s dual commitments are a delicate balancing act, they will still demand respect. But Nemo's options are too strong and varied to be denied.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

Bons Secours Cork Senior AFC

Group A: Newmarket v O’Donovan Rossa, Macroom, 4pm: Conor O’Keeffe will be key to Newmarket as they look to build on last year’s PIFC victory while for Rossa, Kevin Davis continues to be a class act.

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa

Group A: Ilen Rovers v Clyda Rovers, Kilmurry, 4pm: Ilen followed up last year’s demotion from the top ranks with a disappointing league campaign as they continue to rely on Dan MacEoin. For Clyda, much depends on how well Conor Corbett returns from a year-long absence with an ACL, compounded by a more recent, unrelated, muscle injury.

Verdict: Clyda Rovers

Group C: St Michael’s v Knocknagree, Carrigadrohid, 7pm: This should be intriguing. St Michael’s continue their hunt to make the jump to the top tier and enjoyed a good league campaign where Rory O’Shaugnessy showed his class. Knocknagree lost to them by two points last year, and with Eoghan McSweeney on the up, they won't be shy about their task of causing something of an upset.

Verdict: St Michael’s

Bons Secours Premier IFC

Group B: Bantry Blues v Aghada, Ovens, 4pm: Aghada are in top form after a league campaign that saw Shane Bennett and Aaron Berry shine while Bantry will need Ruairi Deane in top form.

Verdict: Aghada.

Group B: Na Piarsaigh v Castletownbere, Aughaville, 4pm: The Beara men had the far more impressive league campaign and will look to Fintan Finner to drive them on while Na Piarsaigh will be reliant on Shane Forde up front.

Verdict: Castletwownbere

Group C: Kanturk v Naomh Abán, Millstreet, 4pm: Ian Walsh drove Kanturk to the league final while Naomh Abán will look to Diarmuid Ó Ceallaigh to pull the strings.

Verdict: Kanturk

Bons Secours Cork Intermediate AFC

Group A: Kilshannig v Ballydesmond, Banteer, 7pm.

Verdict: Kilshannig

Sunday

Bons Secours Cork Premier SFC

Group C: Clonakilty v Castlehaven, Rosscarbery, 7pm: Castlehaven had the better league campaign as Robbie Minihane and Michael Hurley impressed. Clon will be hoping to reap the benefit of Seán and Mark White opting out of inter-county football, but will miss the attacking threat of Dara Ó Sé, who has returned back to An Ghaeltacht in Kerry.

Verdict: Castlehaven

Bons Secours Premier IFC

Group A: Cill na Martra v Nemo Rangers, Cloughduv, 7pm: Cill na Martra made it to the last four of Division 1 without Dan Ó Duinnín for the most part where they played Nemo’s first team. Nemo are playing the waiting game.

Verdict: Cill na Martra

Group A: St Vincent’s v Iveleary, Brinny, 7pm: Iveleary, with the likes of Chris Óg Jones up front, should have too much for Vincent’s who will need Blake Murphy to perform to have a realistic chance.

Verdict: Iveleary

Bons Secours Cork Intermediate AFC

Group A: Gabriel Rangers v Adrigole, Kealkil, 7pm

Verdict: Adrigole

Group C: Boherbue v Glanmire, Glantane,1pm

Verdict: Glanmire

Group C: Mitchelstown v Millstreet, Ballyclough, 7pm

Verdict: Mitchelstown.

Group D: Ballinora v St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig, 7pm

Verdict: Ballinora.