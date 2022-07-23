Cork County Football Championship Previews

Cork County Football Championship Previews

GOOD FORM: Nemo Ranger's Paul Kerrigan has been in good form for Nemo Rangers. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Sat, 23 Jul, 2022 - 07:05
John Coleman

Cork County Football Championship Previews

Saturday 

Bons Secours Cork Premier SFC 

Group A: Carbery Rangers v Carrigaline, Bandon, 7pm: Carbery Rangers are rebuilding and Daragh Hayes impressed during the league while the Mount St Michael nursery in Rosscarbert continues to inject fresh young talent into the mix. Carrigaline will look to Éanna Desmond and Kevin O’Reilly to get them off to a winning start, though it's an uphill task.

Verdict: Carbery Rangers 

Group B: Ballincollig v Mallow, Mourneabbey, 2pm: With Cian Dorgan unavailable, Ballincollig will rely on Dara Dorgan and Cian Kiely as they look to re-establish themselves as a force at Premier level while Mallow will be dependent on Mattie Taylor if they are to prove their worth with an opening round win.

Verdict: Ballincollig 

Group C: Nemo Rangers v Newcestown, Brinny, 4pm: Nemo have looked irresistible in the league as they sauntered to the final with Luke Connolly and Paul Kerrigan enjoying their club football as the Trabeg side look to celebrate their 100th birthday in style. These sides have rarely met in Championship and though Newcestown’s dual commitments are a delicate balancing act, they will still demand respect. But Nemo's options are too strong and varied to be denied.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers 

Bons Secours Cork Senior AFC 

Group A: Newmarket v O’Donovan Rossa, Macroom, 4pm: Conor O’Keeffe will be key to Newmarket as they look to build on last year’s PIFC victory while for Rossa, Kevin Davis continues to be a class act.

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa 

Group A: Ilen Rovers v Clyda Rovers, Kilmurry, 4pm: Ilen followed up last year’s demotion from the top ranks with a disappointing league campaign as they continue to rely on Dan MacEoin. For Clyda, much depends on how well Conor Corbett returns from a year-long absence with an ACL, compounded by a more recent, unrelated, muscle injury.

Verdict: Clyda Rovers 

Group C: St Michael’s v Knocknagree, Carrigadrohid, 7pm: This should be intriguing. St Michael’s continue their hunt to make the jump to the top tier and enjoyed a good league campaign where Rory O’Shaugnessy showed his class. Knocknagree lost to them by two points last year, and with Eoghan McSweeney on the up, they won't be shy about their task of causing something of an upset.

Verdict: St Michael’s 

Bons Secours Premier IFC 

Group B: Bantry Blues v Aghada, Ovens, 4pm: Aghada are in top form after a league campaign that saw Shane Bennett and Aaron Berry shine while Bantry will need Ruairi Deane in top form.

Verdict: Aghada. 

Group B: Na Piarsaigh v Castletownbere, Aughaville, 4pm: The Beara men had the far more impressive league campaign and will look to Fintan Finner to drive them on while Na Piarsaigh will be reliant on Shane Forde up front.

Verdict: Castletwownbere 

Group C: Kanturk v Naomh Abán, Millstreet, 4pm: Ian Walsh drove Kanturk to the league final while Naomh Abán will look to Diarmuid Ó Ceallaigh to pull the strings.

Verdict: Kanturk 

Bons Secours Cork Intermediate AFC 

Group A: Kilshannig v Ballydesmond, Banteer, 7pm. 

Verdict: Kilshannig 

Sunday 

Bons Secours Cork Premier SFC 

Group C: Clonakilty v Castlehaven, Rosscarbery, 7pm: Castlehaven had the better league campaign as Robbie Minihane and Michael Hurley impressed. Clon will be hoping to reap the benefit of Seán and Mark White opting out of inter-county football, but will miss the attacking threat of Dara Ó Sé, who has returned back to An Ghaeltacht in Kerry.

Verdict: Castlehaven 

Bons Secours Premier IFC 

Group A: Cill na Martra v Nemo Rangers, Cloughduv, 7pm: Cill na Martra made it to the last four of Division 1 without Dan Ó Duinnín for the most part where they played Nemo’s first team. Nemo are playing the waiting game.

Verdict: Cill na Martra 

Group A: St Vincent’s v Iveleary, Brinny, 7pm: Iveleary, with the likes of Chris Óg Jones up front, should have too much for Vincent’s who will need Blake Murphy to perform to have a realistic chance.

Verdict: Iveleary 

Bons Secours Cork Intermediate AFC 

Group A: Gabriel Rangers v Adrigole, Kealkil, 7pm 

Verdict: Adrigole 

Group C: Boherbue v Glanmire, Glantane,1pm 

Verdict: Glanmire 

Group C: Mitchelstown v Millstreet, Ballyclough, 7pm 

Verdict: Mitchelstown. 

Group D: Ballinora v St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig, 7pm 

Verdict: Ballinora.

More in this section

Kerry Football Media Conference Kerry name unchanged team for All-Ireland final clash with Galway
GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final Previews Met Eireann forecast showers and humid conditions to hit Croke Park for All-Ireland final
LIVE from The Mansion House: Seó Beo Pheil na mBan le Lidl Pat Spillane says farewell as Cork star Valerie Mulcahy makes radio history
Padraic Joyce 13/7/2022

Galway name unchanged team for All-Ireland final clash with Kerry

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices