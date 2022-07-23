O'Connor: 'Davy treats us the same as he would the men. There’s no sugar coating anything'

Amy O’Connor admits she thought there was some serious ball-hopping going on when she read on social media that Davy Fitzgerald would be coaching the Cork senior camogie team.

O’Connor acknowledges that she had been feeling an element of concern after the only manager she had known for the Rebels - Paudie Murray - brought a ten-season tenure to an end.

Matthew Twomey was a welcome, familiar face but the WhatsApp group exploded when word broke that Fitzgerald would be coming on board having won provincial hurling titles with three counties and brought Clare to All-Ireland glory in 2013.

“Matthew was there from my first year. I was a child really and he was the person to put his arm around the shoulder, look after me and make sure everything was all right and I’ve been very grateful to him for that. He tried to involve me in everything. He’s as nice a fella as you could meet,” says O’Connor ahead of today’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior semi-final against Waterford at Croke Park (3.15pm – live on RTÉ 2).

“But then when the news broke about Davy, to be honest I actually thought it was a joke! I said, ‘Who’s starting that one now?’ People were saying it to me and I was saying, ‘It’s not true at all!’ We genuinely had no idea. But it’s great, it’s brilliant. When you see someone like Davy Fitz, one of the most well-known faces in the GAA coming across to coach a camogie team, it means a lot.

“What I love about it he treats us the same as he would the men. There’s no sugar coating anything. And with the coaching, it’s just coaching, not coaching a female team. It’s been very different, but very positive.”

After spending five and a half years including getting a Masters’ degree in pharmacy, O’Connor is now working in a completely different sphere as project manager for Workvivo, a technology company focusing on internal communications.

Company CEO, John Goulding is a St Vincent’s clubmate so she found it impossible to refuse his offer and is delighted with her decision. Her trust in Goulding is total and it was the same with Murray.

“I had a brilliant relationship with Paudie. He gave me my opportunity first day and he was always very good to me. I couldn’t say a bad word about Paudie Murray. What he gave to Cork camogie and what he gave to camogie overall is unbelievable. Ten years he was there so it was a big change coming back at the start of the year to a whole new set-up.

“Everyone has a fear of the unknown. You see it in the hurling or the Premier League. A new manager could come in and clear the shop. You’re not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. And that fear will always be there with change.”

As well as leading camogie’s tactical evolution, among the improvements Murray drove with Cork was the measurement and analytics of training data from a science base.

It is the norm now and most high performance athletes are monitoring their own fitness and wellbeing, to enable them to train and play at optimum level. For her part, O’Connor is an ambassador for Whoop, a personal digital fitness and health coach and her enthusiasm for the device is total.

One example of how it works is that it twice provided her with the information that prompted her to get tested for Covid-19 even though she was showing no symptoms. She was positive each time, the first just before the League final.

“Three days before I tested positive, my respiratory rate spiked. It was 17.4, which’d be quite high. My resting heartrate was 62, which would be high as well.

Amy O'Connor's Whoop recovery stats.

“The second time, I was just pottering along, didn’t feel sick but you get a daily reading, what your resting heartrate has been overnight, heartrate variability, respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen. And everything was grand except my skin temperature. Then it tells you the reasons why your skin temperature might be high and one of them is that your body could be fighting an infection.” That early detection was critical in terms of not spreading the virus through the rest of the group but of course there is so much more to the data than detecting illness.

“It has genuinely been game changing for me… Before you’d be just training and training and training and you’d be thinking, ‘Oh she’s done 10 runs, I’m going to do 12,’ where you have to be doing more than everybody else.”

Now it’s about training smart and while she won’t be going to Fitzgerald and crying off training because her numbers aren’t good, she will know by the information she has been fed to do what’s needed to be in prime condition, be it an extra mobility session, a sauna, or the 26-year-old’s favourite, a power nap.

Amy O'Connor's Whoop strain stats.

Another benefit is the affirmation it provides in times of self-doubt, as a catalogue of everything she has done.

“I remember before the 2017 All-Ireland final, I hadn’t slept a wink. I remember going down to breakfast and I said it to Julia White, ‘I’m wrecked, I couldn’t sleep,’ and she was like, ‘But sure you’ve slept for the last 364 days, so what’s wrong with you?’ That always stuck with me.” Cork have undergone a lot of change in recent years and the last of the county’s 28 All-Irelands arrived in 2018. They pushed Galway all the way in last year’s decider and did the same in the League final. Both times they got their noses in front though and then watched Galway gallop away up the stretch.

“We need to learn from those mistakes that we made, probably twice, and make sure it doesn’t happen again. When you’re ahead of a team you just have to keep your foot on the gas.

“But I do think we learned from that. We’ve a very new group and the League was quite short. We’d only four games, including the final, so we were still trying to develop. We tried a few things in the final that will work and a few more things that won’t work.”