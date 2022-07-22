Cork Premier SFC action - St Finbarr's v Éire Óg

The action throws in at Páirc Uí Rinn at 7:30pm. Join your commentators Colm O'Connor and Noel O'Leary from 7:15pm.
Fri, 22 Jul, 2022

The county and Munster football champions St Finbarr’s open the Irish Examiner’s summer spectacular of live Cork Championship action tonight with a juicy Premier SFC opener against arguably the most improved side in the football championship – Éire Óg.

