Cork Premier SFC action - St Finbarr's v Éire Óg

The county and Munster football champions St Finbarr’s open the Irish Examiner’s summer spectacular of live Cork Championship action tonight with a juicy Premier SFC opener against arguably the most improved side in the football championship – Éire Óg.

The match throws in at Páirc Uí Rinn at 7:30pm. Join your commentators Colm O'Connor and Noel O'Leary from 7:15pm.