Kerry still giving Gavin White every possible chance of making Sunday's for All-Ireland decider

Gavin White will be given every possible chance to prove his fitness and start Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final against Galway.

Both counties will name their starting line-ups on Friday evening and White is the only major doubt having injured his knee towards the end of normal time in last Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin.

Cathal Sweeney, who was suspended for Galway’s last four game against Derry, could be recalled to the Tribesmen panel. A used substitute against Armagh, Sweeney was handed a one-match ban for his involvement in the fracas at the end of normal time in the quarter-final.

Up to Thursday morning’s squad registration deadline, Kerry were giving every chance to White to prove his fitness ahead of what would be his third All-Ireland final, having started the 2019 drawn match with Dublin and come off the bench in the replay.

“We will see what the scan report says — that will dictate it,” said a somewhat pessimistic Jack O’Connor last week.

Experienced forwards Paul Geaney and Stephen O’Brien were both replaced less than seven minutes into the second half last Sunday week but it is anticipated they will retain their positions ahead of Killian Spillane and Dara Moynihan, who came on for them.

Defender Dan O’Donoghue may be considered for selection having recently returned to club action but O’Connor has already highlighted he has missed a lot of football this season due to injuries. Stefan Okunbor and Darragh Roche stepped out of the panel for the Dublin game and their spots were filled by fit-again Jack Barry, who started, and Adrian Spillane.

Interestingly, Galway have not made a permanent replacement prior to the 60th minute in any of their last three matches and have started the same team for the last three games. Just 17 players have commenced SFC matches for Galway this year, the current 15, Finnian Ó Laoi, and Niall Daly.

Should Galway and Kerry’s semi-final teams be the same for throw-in on Sunday, the Connacht winners will only have five of the side that won that qualifier with Kerry including nine survivors if Paul Murphy replaces White.

Of the Kerry team that lost the 2019 All-Ireland final replay to Dublin, twelve are likely to start on Sunday - and that would exclude White.