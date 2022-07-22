'We can rattle this championship' - TJ Brosnan sets out Newmarket's stall 

Newmarket's TJ Brosnan brings us back to that dramatic Sunday afternoon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last December when Ryan O’Keeffe’s injury time point snatched victory from neighbours Kanturk in the Cork Premier IFC final.

Brosnan, who went on to lift the Billy Long Cup, said Newmarket always felt they could win that championship.

“At the start, we said that if we had everyone, we could go the whole way. But, we lost key players like Aidan Browne, Timothy Murphy to injury among others, including Tony ‘Charlie’ O’Keeffe, and that was a blow.

“Yet, we still believed, and despite not winning either of our first two games, we went into the Castletownbere match saying it was all about result. And from that day on, we built character, grew into a tight group and managed to grind out wins.

“It gave us massive momentum coming into this season and we still believe we’re flying high, though trying to keep everyone’s feet on the ground at the same time.

“We do believe we can rattle this championship (SAFC) big time because we deserve to be up here in the first place.

"We’re hoping to get a good result and build momentum once more as we did last year and see where it takes us.”

Their first examination in the senior A is O’Donovan Rossa in Macroom on Saturday afternoon.

“Previous to last year’s league we were in Division 2 and got to the final with Castlehaven, losing narrowly. Obviously, we went on to win the premier intermediate after that.

“This year, with the restructure, we were put back down a couple of divisions based on 2019 results. Our league campaign was poor enough and we were disappointed with it.

“We had no room to do any sort of pre-season due to playing in late December in last year’s final and came into the league with little or nothing done. We picked up a few injuries and we had some bad results.

“Lately, however, we started to pick some good results with lads coming back from injury. The good thing was the opportunity to have a look at the new lads joining the team.

“They were given game time to see if any of them could challenge for places, so we’ve blooded a few new lads and that’s a positive. Our form in the last few league games was pretty good and I believe we’re hitting it at the right time, which is key.

“No championship is won in February. We have the guys from the Cork panel back in again and we’re confident going into the weekend against O’Donovan Rossa. It’s a tough group along with Clyda Rovers and Ilen Rovers and we’re all pretty even, though with different systems.

“Some are defensive, others are more attack minded, so it’s up to us to be able to adapt,” explained the wind asset engineer with Ørsted.

The news on the injury front is improving too for this dual club that works in tandem.

“Aidan Browne is back training for the last few weeks. He would tell you himself that he’s not where he wants to be fitness wise, but, trust me, you don’t want to be running after this fellow.

“We still have a couple of injuries, though hoping to have them back in the next few weeks.

“Niall McIntyre is coach of the football and hurling teams with 12-13 starters in both. It would be very hard to handle separate managers so the club brought the two together. There are selectors for football and hurling and they work well together. That’s the approach we took a couple of years ago. The big thing is to manage the dual aspect correctly.”