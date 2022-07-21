Billy O'Loughlin steps down as Longford boss

Billy O'Loughlin has stepped down from his role as Longford football manager after just one year in charge.

Under his stewardship, he helped his side steer clear of relegation in Division 3, but they were knocked out by Fermanagh in the first-ever Tailteann Cup.

O'Loughlin has said that he can no longer give the job his "undivided attention" due to work commitments.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to step down in my role as Longford senior football manager,” O’Loughlin said.

“Due to my work commitments in the States over the past few months, and into the autumn, I am no longer in a position to give the role my undivided attention.

“Retaining Division 3 status was our first main objective and with the introduction of so many new, young and talented players to the senior panel and with wins against Westmeath and Laois along the way we managed to achieve this.

“I have every confidence that these young players will build on the great work that was done in 2022. I hope that the progress we made can be added to by the new management team and I wish them every success for 2023,” added O'Loughlin.

The Longford County Board thanked the Laois native for his work with the footballers and wished him well for the future.

“Billy and his backroom team have brought a new level of professionalism to our County Team setup and but for a couple of results over the course of the Allianz Football League Division 3 campaign would have been in the hunt for promotion.

“Over his short tenure, Billy gave many young players their first foray at senior inter-county level and he can take pride in the fact that he has successfully moulded a number of these players to senior ranks from where they will become leaders of future teams.”