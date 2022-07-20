Galway's McGrath and Hennelly out of All-Ireland semi after ACL injuries 

All-Ireland camogie champions Galway will be without key forwards Orlaith McGrath and Rebecca Hennelly for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

Management is also sweating on the fitness of fellow forward Sarah Spellman (hamstring) and Caitriona Cormican (ankle), a quartet of losses that would leave Galway facing an uphill task in their quest to reach a fourth consecutive All-Ireland final.