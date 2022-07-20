Galway's McGrath and Hennelly out of All-Ireland semi after ACL injuries 

All-Ireland camogie champions Galway will be without key forwards Orlaith McGrath and Rebecca Hennelly for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.
Management is also sweating on the fitness of fellow forward Sarah Spellman (hamstring) and Caitriona Cormican (ankle), a quartet of losses that would leave Galway facing an uphill task in their quest to reach a fourth consecutive All-Ireland final.
Hennelly, who had been scoring freely from centre-forward this season, ruptured her cruciate ligament during the Round 4 win over Antrim, with McGrath also suffering the dreaded cruciate injury in recent weeks.
McGrath was the game’s All-Star full-forward last season, her highlights reel from Galway’s All-Ireland winning campaign including two vital injury-time points at the end of the All-Ireland final against Cork.
The loss of the pair, along with the concerns over Spellman’s fitness, significantly stretches Galway’s forward options and will increase the reliance on forward regulars such as Ailish O’Reilly, Siobhan McGrath (both All-Star winners in 2021), and Carrie Dolan.
Kilkenny and Galway met in Athenry on the final weekend of round-robin group action earlier this month, a game that ended in a 2-14 to 1-17 draw.
Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 5.30pm. The game is preceded by the Cork-Waterford semi-final at 3.15pm