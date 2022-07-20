Galway's McGrath and Hennelly out of All-Ireland semi after ACL injuries 

Both have suffered ACL injuries. 
Galway's McGrath and Hennelly out of All-Ireland semi after ACL injuries 

SPELL ON THE SIDELINES: Galway's Orlaith McGrath is chased down by Karen Kennedy of Tipperary. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 19:54
Eoghan Cormican

All-Ireland camogie champions Galway will be without key forwards Orlaith McGrath and Rebecca Hennelly for Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny.

Management is also sweating on the fitness of fellow forward Sarah Spellman (hamstring) and Caitriona Cormican (ankle), a quartet of losses that would leave Galway facing an uphill task in their quest to reach a fourth consecutive All-Ireland final.

Hennelly, who had been scoring freely from centre-forward this season, ruptured her cruciate ligament during the Round 4 win over Antrim, with McGrath also suffering the dreaded cruciate injury in recent weeks.

McGrath was the game’s All-Star full-forward last season, her highlights reel from Galway’s All-Ireland winning campaign including two vital injury-time points at the end of the All-Ireland final against Cork.

The loss of the pair, along with the concerns over Spellman’s fitness, significantly stretches Galway’s forward options and will increase the reliance on forward regulars such as Ailish O’Reilly, Siobhan McGrath (both All-Star winners in 2021), and Carrie Dolan.

Kilkenny and Galway met in Athenry on the final weekend of round-robin group action earlier this month, a game that ended in a 2-14 to 1-17 draw.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Saturday is 5.30pm. The game is preceded by the Cork-Waterford semi-final at 3.15pm

More in this section

Ashling Thompson 13/6/2021 Cork to appeal Ashling Thompson semi-final ban
Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Sheehan on All-Ireland defeats: It's a bad place to be, it's just silence'
Maggie Farrelly during the game 20/2/2022 Maggie Farrelly to referee All-Ireland final between Kerry and Meath
<p>RUMOURS: Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Speculation mounting about Brian Cody’s future as Kilkenny boss

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices