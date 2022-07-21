Have Limerick's rulebreakers set a dual-captain precedent?

GAA president Larry McCarthy wasn’t expecting it. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have called on just Declan Hannon to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup. But the presence of injured vice-captain Cian Lynch on the Hogan Stand rostrum last Sunday suggested something was afoot.

And so for the first time in eight years two men accepted one of the senior championship cups, the last time when Kerry playing captain Fionn Fitzgerald lifted it with his Dr Crokes club-mate and team skipper Kieran O’Leary who gave the speech having come off the bench in the win over Donegal.

In their moment of glory, nobody was going to stop Lynch from holding aloft the trophy with Hannon but like Ballygunner's and Kilcoo’s joint captains acceptance of the Tommy Moore and Andy Merrigan Cup last February, it as contrary to rule.

In February of last year, GAA’s Central Council voted for a match presentation committee motion to prevent more than one person from receiving the cup. The new rule 4.15 (a) read: “It shall be the privilege of the captain of a winning team (joint captains are not permitted) to accept the trophy on behalf of the team.”

Following protests from counties with significant rural depopulation issues where clubs have had to combine at underage level, Central Council amended the rule: “Ard Chomhairle… also approved a Motion to allow another player to join the captain for acceptance of the trophy on behalf of the team.” However, it applied only to combined clubs.

So what Hannon and Lynch did was illegal but it may just have created the precedent for both current Kerry playing captain Seán O’Shea and nominated captain Joe O’Connor, who is expected to be among the substitutes on Sunday, to receive the Sam Maguire Cup should their county be victorious against Galway.

Nominated by 2021 county SFC champions Austin Stacks to skipper Kerry this year, O’Connor is the second Rockies man to captain the Kingdom in the last seven years. However, he is likely to be a substitute as Kieran Donaghy was before him for the 2015 All-Ireland final when he was dropped for the Dublin clash and replaced by Paul Geaney.

A similar situation occurred the previous year when Fitzgerald took over from O’Leary, who came off the bench in five championship games that summer. O’Leary had been given the honour from Crokes after Colm Cooper’s cruciate injury in their All-Ireland senior club semi-final ended his season.

Six years earlier, Paul Galvin was the choice of Feale Rangers to lead the county following their 2007 Kerry SFC victory but his three-month suspension earlier that summer meant he only became available again for the final and Tomás Ó Sé deputised for him as a starting captain.

In 2006, Cooper had been skipper for the All-Ireland quarter and semi-finals as a loss of form had seen nominated captain Declan O’Sullivan drop to the bench. However, he started the final victory over Mayo at the expense of Eoin Brosnan.

From Gus Cremin losing the privilege for the 1946 All-Ireland final replay win over Roscommon to the infamous Mike Hassett episode of 1997, Kerry have often had captaincy issues. An attempt two years ago to do away with the county champions’ right to name the skipper received majority support but not the two-thirds required to change it.

And so it is that O’Shea will lead Kerry in the parade and go up for the coin toss but only in an acting capacity. As for who will give the speech if it’s No38 on Sunday, Kerry are keeping schtum, not wanting to tempt fate.