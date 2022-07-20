Cork to appeal Ashling Thompson semi-final ban

Cork will appeal the two-match ban handed to Ashling Thompson that would see her miss Saturday's All-Ireland camogie semi-final with Waterford in Croke Park — as well as the final if Cork come through that game.
However, no time has yet been fixed for an appeal to be heard before the weekend.
Thompson was shown a yellow card during Cork's loss to Tipperary in the group stage of the competition, but referee Justin Heffernan issued her with a straight red card after the match for abusive language.
Following a hearing last week, the decision of a two-match ban for Thompson was confirmed. However, Cork have now elected to contest the suspension.