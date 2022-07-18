TJ Ryan: Limerick hurlers the ‘standard bearers’ for the game after latest landmark win

If you’re looking for a prototype for the modern hurling team, Limerick have built it.

After their latest All-Ireland final victory yesterday – capping the quickest three-in-a-row in GAA history – the Treaty are very much the ‘standard bearers’ for the game, according to TJ Ryan, and future generations of hurlers will be measured against John Kiely’s charges.

“They’re standard bearers that will leave a legacy here for a long time to come,” the former Treaty boss explained on today’s special edition of Dalo’s Hurling Show.

“A half forward with the physique and power of Gearóid Hegarty, someone like Kyle Hayes with his strength running at you. We’ll be measuring people against Aaron Gillane, at inside forward.

“Diarmaid Byrnes is nailing frees. You might take great long range free-taker – Seanie McMahon being one of them that comes to mind – but I think any future long-range free-taker now will be measured against Diarmaid Byrnes and I’d say that’s probably going to last for maybe 10, 20, 30 years because it’s just phenomenal.”

Fresh from last night’s winners’ banquet, the Garryspillane clubman says the celebrations were worthy of the achievement, particularly after two seasons of Covid restrictions as the team built their trio of victories.

“The fact that there wasn’t a banquet for the past couple of years, they didn’t get to bring the cup home, it definitely felt right up there,” TJ says.

“A couple of them have said that it was every bit as good as 2018 if not better. There was a special feeling and huge satisfaction for them because you know they were challenged all year with different scenarios.

“People were giving out about Gearóid Hegarty at the start of the year, different injuries they had and different things, other teams improving and throwing the kitchen sink at them.

“Everyone was in really good form and there was a huge sense of a ‘you know what, we’re in the presence of greatness here.’ And it’s just hard to do that in the GAA; it’s hard to win one, as we all know. But what they they, what we’ve only looked on enviously at Kilkenny doing over the years.”