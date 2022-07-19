Barry John Keane: Kerry's bench power can answer the 'need' for All-Ireland

Keane made 34 of his 37 Championship appearances for Kerry as a substitute and feels the Munster champions have a better bench than Galway
All-Ireland glory officially up for grabs! Former Kerry football star, Barry John Keane pictured today ahead of the 2022 GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final which takes place this Sunday in Croke Park. Keane was in attendance alongside former Galway player Gary Sice, as the pair teamed up with AIB to look ahead to one of #TheToughest matches of the year between Galway and Kerry. For updates on the match, exclusive content and behind the scenes action from the Football Championship, follow AIB GAA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 06:45
Paul Keane

Former Kerry attacker Barry John Keane reckons David Clifford and the rest of the current squad realise the 'need' to end the county's All-Ireland famine.

Keane came on in 2014, scoring two points against Donegal, when the Kingdom last won the All-Ireland.

They've only been back to two finals since, losing to Dublin in 2015 and 2019, though are strong favourites to overcome Galway in Sunday's 2022 decider.

For talisman forward David Clifford, a former Kerry and IT Tralee team-mate of Keane's, an All-Ireland senior win would be the crowning moment of a terrific career so far.

"Definitely, and he knows that too," agreed Keane. "He has the Hogan Cups and two minor All-Irelands and two county championships in his back pocket but he won't be getting carried away with himself.

"At the back of the heads, the Kerry players know they need to get this one over the line, and then they can really go at the next few years. They just need to get the monkey off the back and it's as easy as that, but we'll see next Sunday."

Keane's gut feeling is that if Kerry perform, they will win.

"You could get in and dissect the whole game, go over and back, the match-ups but for me, Kerry, if they perform they will have enough.

"Galway will think that if they can stop Kerry from performing they will have enough, which is a fair point too.

"And look, Kerry learned from the Tyrone game last year. Kerry beat them by whatever it was in Killarney in the league, six or seven goals they put past them.

"It was only a couple of months later then they got caught in extra-time against Tyrone. Jack will have the lads well warned that these boys can play if they are let play.

"And vice-versa, Pádraic Joyce knows Kerry inside out as well. He will be giving the same advice."

Where things could get really interesting is if neither of the starting teams perform to their potential. Then it could come down to a bench battle and Keane, who made 34 of his 37 Championship appearances for Kerry as a substitute, coming on in each of their summer games in 2014, feels the Munster champions have the edge in this regard.

"I think it is stronger than Galway's," he said of Kerry's bench. "There's definitely four or five of them that you're bringing on that are going to be as good as the fellas that are starting.

"I know that's a cliche but there's a lot of quality on the Kerry bench. You have very powerful substitute options in the forward line, the likes of Dara Moynihan, Micheal Burns, Jack Savage, all in the half-forward line, then you have Tony Brosnan in the full-forward line so there's a lot to potentially bring on there.

"At midfield, Joe O'Connor is the captain, Paul Murphy has been around a while, Gavin Crowley has been around a while, so there's a lot of household names there to call upon."

* Former Kerry player Barry John Keane teamed up with AIB to look forward to the 2022 All-Ireland senior football championship final at Croke Park this Sunday.

