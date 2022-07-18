Mark Landers: Four teams can stop the Limerick four in a row

Is there any end in sight to Limerick’s dominance of hurling? Three All-Ireland titles in a row, four from five, are we into the territory of Dublin’s hegemony of the Gaelic football championship?

Or as Anthony Daly put it on his All-Ireland Final review podcast: “Is it a bit scary that Cian Lynch will probably be in the full of his health next year? Peter Casey probably will. Cathal O’Neill will be a year older. Colin Coughlan. People forget they were just beaten by a point by Kilkenny in the U20 final, could have gone either way. The average age is around 26. Is it a bit scary?”

Mark Landers says John Kiely’s team have simply lifted hurling's bar to levels nobody has yet been able to match.

“They have set new standards, no different to Clare in '95 who set new standards in physical training and other counties had to follow and it took a few years.

“The great Kilkenny four-in-a-row team set new standards. Nobody thought they could ever be beaten.

“There are no weaknesses in Limerick’s arsenal, and it is down to the other counties to come up to their standard.”

Landers narrowed the chasing pack down to four contenders.

“Clare have made great strides this year, from being fifth or sixth to the top two at one stage.

“Certainly, Clare have a huge amount of raw material. None of the players will be retiring. Clare are well on the way.

“Waterford won the league, were fancied to be the second in the country for long stages, until things went a bit sour. The managerial appointment there is critical. They have a brilliant panel of players and have the capability, with a couple of really good individuals.

“On the Cork side, we need to build on the minor and two U20 All-Irelands. Pat Ryan was in charge of those teams so I think we have a nice panel as well.

“And you look at Kilkenny and the way they performed in the All-Ireland final this year.

“Those four teams have plenty of resolve in them and upside to come. Limerick are brilliant but they have the target on their back like Kilkenny had and it’s up to all the other counties to raise their standards to stop the four in a row.”