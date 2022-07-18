Brian Gavin: Colm Lyons enjoys perfect finish to mixed year for refs

What a great day in every way. Weather-wise, hurling-wise, officiating-wise. It just seems so strange that on the hottest day of the year and in mid-July that the inter-county season is now all over. I’m not going to get into a rant about the split season. It has been introduced for the right reasons but driving to Dublin for the game it felt so peculiar to think it was all going to end soon.

Hats off to Limerick on another great display in an All-Ireland final and commiserations to Kilkenny. Had it been any other team Limerick were facing in this final, I’m convinced the defeat would have been 10 points larger.

In the most trying of conditions, Colm Lyons did a mighty job. Yes, he could have let it flow a little more but I would be nitpicking. I refereed a Munster final in searing heat but nothing like what he had to endure and his ability to contribute to a great spectacle was impressive.

It’s sometimes forgotten that referees are often double the ages of the players involved and to add to that this was a huge occasion for Colm — it being his first final and then the pressure on him after a few dubious decisions during the championship.

There was a great level of understanding from him in not showing a single yellow card. I did the same in the 2016 All-Ireland final between Tipperary and Kilkenny and on this occasion Paddy Deegan came close to picking up one for constant fouling but Colm did the right thing.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy wishes referee Colm Lyons luck ahead of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

From Gearóid Hegarty’s goal when Colm was awarding him advantage, he was hitting the pitch of this match. The ball was travelling so far – you could see that when Diarmaid Byrnes was scoring from the edge of his own D – and the skill level was so high that it was impossible to keep up with the play and no referee would have been able but Colm more than coped.

He also showed good advantage for Cathal O’Neill’s point in the closing minutes and noting a free on John Donnelly before that. If Limerick were a little aggrieved with one or two decisions in the first half, it was Kilkenny in the second, but they were minimal.

The only thing he will be disappointed with is HawkEye and his umpires. On two occasions, HawkEye overruled his assistants who were eager from the outset and were it not for the much-maligned score detection technology there could have been controversy again. Although, David Reidy’s effort in the 63rd minute towards Hill 16 where all the bother has been did seem to be a score on first look.

It’s becoming a hobby horse of mine but I was happy to see Colm throw in the ball early before things became too physical. I repeat my call for the GAA to insist on all players bar the four men contesting the throw-in to be kept beyond the two 45-metre lines for the sake of a clean start and unnecessary handbags that can make referees’ lives a misery from the get-go.

A close second to John Keenan’s handling of the Munster final, Colm’s performance was a good one to finish the inter-county hurling year but overall it was a mixed season.

The likes of Johnny Murphy and Seán Stack appeared to be on their way to big appointments but Johnny went back to his fussy ways a bit while Seán went the other way in the Joe McDonagh Cup final. Fergal Horgan remains the leading referee and Thomas Walsh did himself a lot of good with how he handled the Limerick-Galway All-Ireland semi-final.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football final, I’m absolutely delighted that Seán Hurson has been given the big job. Seán has been improving so much over the last few years and this is an appointment purely on merit and I wish him the very best for the game.

I know he’s a Galbally club-mate of Kerry coach Paddy Tally but I would safely say that won’t come into his head for a moment in this game. In a small country in a community-based sport, it’s impossible to avoid these situations and I anticipate he will give a good account of himself.