Victory also extended Limerick’s winning championship run to 16 games - their last defeat coming against Kilkenny in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.
John Kiely: 'We have a fantastic bunch who dedicate the entirety of their lives to hurling'

Limerick manager John Kiely lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup following their victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park this afternoon

Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 17:58
Colm O’Connor

Manager John Kiely hailed the dedication of his players after Limerick secured their third consecutive All-Ireland SHC title at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was the hardest fought of the trio, as the Shannonsiders survived a ferocious comeback from Brian Cody’s Kilkenny to eventually clinch the win and join the select group of counties to have achieved the feat.

Victory also extended Limerick’s winning championship run to 16 games - their last defeat coming against Kilkenny in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final.

“This means the world to us,” Kiely told RTÉ. “We have a fantastic bunch who dedicate the entirety of their lives to hurling from when they get up in the morning to when they go to bed at night. They are such a tight bunch, they gel so well, better than any group I have experienced before or will again. That is vital in the telling moments, that knowledge that they can trust each other. They hold themselves accountable. They know when they play poorly, there is great honesty which is a vital trait.” Kiely admitted he was thrilled with the blistering start but not surprised by the Kilkenny surge on the restart given that the Leinster champions had the win. “They came at us stronger and those couple of goals (were a blow). But the lads coming off the bench made a huge, huge difference. They gave us great energy and I have to pay tribute to the resilience of the full back and the half back line in dealing with the high ball.”

