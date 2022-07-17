Hegarty: 'Listening to Dolores here in Croke Park in front of 82 and a half thousand people. It does not get any better than that'

Gearóid Hegarty, speaking to RTE post-match, was as you can imagine, in absolutely tremendous form. 
BIG GAME PLAYER: Limerick's Gearoid Hegarty celebrates a late score for his side. ©INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 17:31
Shane Donovan

Gearóid Hegarty was back to his best on the Croke Park sod today. The man for the big occasion stood up once more.

This time, his first-half goal stunned Kilkenny and his five points from play were crucial to Limerick's three-in-a-row victory. 

His last, a booming effort from well inside his own half in injury time was the most crucial. Pumping his fist in the air, Hegarty knew it was a big moment. 

Speaking to RTE post-match, the Limerick wing-forward was overjoyed.

"We knew it was going to be as hard as it was, and by god it was. 

"I'm just absolutely delighted, what a place, I love this, what a day for Limerick fans."

Hegarty continued: "Listening to Dolores [O'Riordan] here in Croke Park in front of 82 and a half thousand people. It does not get any better than that I can tell you.

"We put down a few hard months like every year in pre-season. We had a tough league but it's all about today. It's all about these days, what a day!"

Hegarty has always delivered when it matters for his county, and that was no different in the sunny surroundings of Croker today.

