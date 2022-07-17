Hegarty: 'Listening to Dolores here in Croke Park in front of 82 and a half thousand people. It does not get any better than that'

Gearóid Hegarty was back to his best on the Croke Park sod today. The man for the big occasion stood up once more.

This time, his first-half goal stunned Kilkenny and his five points from play were crucial to Limerick's three-in-a-row victory.

His last, a booming effort from well inside his own half in injury time was the most crucial. Pumping his fist in the air, Hegarty knew it was a big moment.

Speaking to RTE post-match, the Limerick wing-forward was overjoyed.

"We knew it was going to be as hard as it was, and by god it was.

"I'm just absolutely delighted, what a place, I love this, what a day for Limerick fans."

Hegarty continued: "Listening to Dolores [O'Riordan] here in Croke Park in front of 82 and a half thousand people. It does not get any better than that I can tell you.

"We put down a few hard months like every year in pre-season. We had a tough league but it's all about today. It's all about these days, what a day!"

Hegarty has always delivered when it matters for his county, and that was no different in the sunny surroundings of Croker today.