Kerry SHC: Ballyduff and Causeway reach semi-finals but were pushed all the way

Two exciting finishes to both SHC semi-finals at Austin Stack Park this afternoon saw Ballyduff almost throw away a seven-point lead when Abbeydorney struck for two injury-time goals from Jack Sheehan and Stevie O’Sullivan which closed the gap to a single point but as ever Kerry’s Joe McDonagh star Mikey Boyle settled the Ballyduff nerves with a superb long range point, as Ballyduff fell over the line on 0-26 to 3-15 scoreline.

There were times in this game when Ballyduff appeared to be in cruise control as they led 0-9 to 0-4 at the first water break (yes, unofficially, they were back) thanks to 0-4 from Podge Boyle, points from brother Mikey and a point each from the Goulding brothers David and Kevin. It was Michael O’Leary, effectively on one leg due to a knee injury who kept Abbeydorney in touch.