Meath boss Murray: Kerry will have no fear of us

Manager Eamonn Murray admitted Meath mixed 'the good, the bad and the ugly' as they ground out yet another tight win to return to the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football final.

Three late Emma Duggan points eventually nudged holders Meath over the winning line in a dramatic Croke Park finale, something the Royals have become accustomed to.

Duggan struck a late match-winner against Galway in the quarter-finals last weekend too while at this stage last year Murray's side blasted two last gasp goals to take Cork to extra-time, eventually winning that one.

But there's plenty of improvement required ahead of the July 31 final clash with Kerry as Meath's first-half performance was flat and uninspiring.

"It was terrible," said boss Murray of Meath's first-half display which left them trailing 0-3 to 1-3 at the interval. "They got a good eating at half-time and it looked like it worked. But look, we didn't have to tell them at half-time, they had a good meeting of their own so they knew exactly what they were doing wrong. It was so flat in the first-half, there was no energy at all.

"But that all came good. In the second-half, that's the best we've played. I can't believe we won it! Donegal could have got a goal, Mark Kate (Lynch) got the ball off the line at one stage. My God, some of yee must be going to mass every day!"

Meath were a different team in the second-half and played their best football in the periods when Maire O'Shaughnessy and Vikki Wall were off the pitch following yellow card sin-binnings.

"When you suffer two sin bins and (concede) a penalty, it's very hard to win but we won in the end," smiled Murray, who agreed there were some heroic performers around the field for Meath.

"Yeah, all over the pitch they had it again today. Mary Kate again, Katie Newe, all the backs were very good again. Orlagh Lally at midfield, Stacey was amazing again today. Look, they're all heroes as far as I'm concerned and we'll hopefully get Niamh (Gallogly) back for the final the next day so it's all good."

Meath beat Kerry in the 2021 Division 2 league final though Murray admitted he knows little about the Kingdom and has plenty of homework to do.

"Look, I know nothing about Kerry," he said. "We'll look at Kerry this week. We have two weeks off now to worry about them. I know they're very good. They put a massive score up today against Mayo. They'll have no fear of us."

Donegal boss Maxi Curran admitted missed opportunities cost the Ulster finalists who were bidding to reach their first ever All-Ireland decider.

"We had a period of dominance in the first half, where we had the lion’s share of possession," said Curran. "We kicked some wides and some short, and maybe ran into some blocks. Compare that to the Meath period of dominance at the start of the second half, where they scored six or seven points in that period.

"That was crucial for them and I think that’s probably the biggest difference in the two teams. They got their scores when they were on top and we didn’t. We had our periods, no doubt about it. Then when they got their noses in front, they were always going to be hard to reel in at that point."