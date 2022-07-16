Thompson faces two-match ban as red card decision upheld 

The red card shown to Ashling Thompson in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie championship round-robin game against Tipperary has been upheld by the Camogie Association’s Transfer Hearing and Disciplinary Committee.
Following a hearing on Wednesday night, the decision of a two-match ban for the inter-county star was confirmed this morning.
This rules her out of the All-Ireland semi-final next Saturday in Croke Park, and if Cork were to be successful, it would also rule her out of the final on August 7 at the same venue.
Thompson was shown a yellow card during their one-point loss to the Premier County but referee Justin Heffernan issued her with a straight red card after the match for abusive language.
Cork manager Matthew Twomey said they are considering their options.
Cork and Galway await the winners of this afternoon’s quarter-finals involving Limerick and Waterford, and Dublin and Kilkenny in FBD Semple Stadium.