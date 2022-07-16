Weekend previews: Meath and Mayo best placed for All-Ireland final date

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-finals.

Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park 2pm (J. Murphy) Live TG4.

Not that these two are in bonus territory - Mayo make it this far last year - but with a final well and truly within sight these are heady times for both groups. A first semi-final for Kerry since 2017, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is in footballer of the year form and hitting Armagh for four goals is quite the platform from which to spring into the last four.

That being said, Mayo scalped Cork, going into a five-point lead and while they were pegged back a couple of times they remained resilient even when they went down to 14 players. Kerry have the minerals to win but Mayo’s stoutness could be the difference.

Verdict: Mayo.

Donegal v Meath, Croke Park 4pm (S. Curley) Live TG4.

Donegal would have always had Meath’s respect but their triumph against Dublin will really have them sitting up and taking notice. Their attack was outstanding last weekend and in Croke Park they have the room to do a lot more damage. That being said, the battles Meath have had this summer have to stand to them.

Galway gave them quite the scare in their quarter-final but it will have given their system a real check heading to GAA HQ. Donegal are an explosive side but the question is do they have the patience and composure in the face of the Meath resistance. The Royals to wait it out and win.

Verdict: Meath.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-finals.

Limerick v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium 3.15pm (J. Dermody).

Both teams finished their group campaigns strongly, Limerick looking for their fourth straight win here. They have turned their entire season around and providing they haven’t lost momentum in the last couple of weeks can keep their run going.

Verdict: Limerick.

Dublin v Kilkenny, FBD Semple Stadium 5.30pm (J. Heffernan).

Kilkenny are the strongest of these four teams in Thurles today and have yet to lose a game this summer, only missing out on the semi-finals on score difference. Dublin know they are up against it and will hope to be as competitive as possible.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior relegation play-off.

Clare v Offaly, Moneygall GAA 3pm (L. Dempsey).

Clare’s season started brighted before they fell away in the All-Ireland championship but they can keep their heads to avoid the drop against a struggling Offaly side.

Verdict: Clare.