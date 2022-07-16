Limerick have a great habit of saving their best until last

All-Ireland SHC final preview

John Kiely has stressed “the kitchen sink” and more have been thrown at Limerick this year but what exactly is different performance and results-wise from these last two seasons?

Because of the format change, Limerick have won more SHC games than 2020 and ‘21 although their average SHC winning margin before the final was 6.5 points in ‘20 and 8.0 last season compared to 4.0 this year. Yet they continue to play within themselves and what they have produced to this point has been good enough.

And those last two finals? Winning margins of 11 and 16 points respectively. When it matters most, Limerick abandon their shells.

That size of victory is not going to be repeated tomorrow. Kilkenny have studied Limerick intently. You get the feeling Brian Cody would have liked another week to prepare but he and his management team would be keen students on the Limerick way.

The winning and losing of the final lies in the half-back/forward lines. Declan Hannon exudes calmness and Cody will have identified him as being a player Kilkenny must try and unnerve. Kilkenny have to curb Diarmaid Byrnes as the outlet. If TJ Reid foils as much as he did against Clare, there could be plenty of gains to be made.

Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey haven’t been as prominent as the past couple of seasons but if they aren’t blunted by Paddy Deegan and Mikey Carey – the Limerick wing forwards have a combined total of 3-18 from play in three finals – Kilkenny haven’t a chance.

The heat will be sapping but the Cats’ conditioning is excellent and they won’t shirk the physical exchanges. There is pressure on Colm Lyons. There can’t but be when he has raised the ire of both teams in the past couple of months. He is capable of handling it but with two teams desperate to test each other’s mettle his imprint on the game must be on point from the outset.

The significance of turnovers is never as great as it is on All-Ireland final day when the crowd will celebrate them as heartily as scores but in the urgency for those trigger moments the players have to be careful. Sending offs in All-Ireland finals are rarities but Kilkenny won’t forget how Richie Hogan’s dismissal impacted them in their last final appearance.

This is the opposition Limerick wanted and the stage they wanted to play them on. Kiely has spoken of the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final being a long time ago but it is that day that has propelled them ever since.

Yes, Limerick must be careful what they wish for and if their work-rate is a scintilla shy of Kilkenny’s it could be costly but their graft and grace under fire are part of their charm. They have a great habit of saving their best until last. There isn’t enough evidence mounted to mount a case against them doing so again.

Verdict: Limerick.