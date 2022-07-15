Liam Cahill departs Waterford as Tipperary links grow

Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans will not be with the Waterford senior hurling team next year. The two Tipperary men confirmed their departure at a meeting with Waterford GAA officials today.

A statement from the county board reads: “Waterford GAA wish to announce that Liam Cahill has today informed Waterford County Board that he has decided not to take up the option of a fourth year as Manager of the Waterford Senior Hurling team.