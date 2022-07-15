Liam Cahill departs Waterford as Tipperary links grow

Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans will not be with the Waterford senior hurling team next year. The two Tipperary men confirmed their departure at a meeting with Waterford GAA officials today.
A statement from the county board reads: “Waterford GAA wish to announce that Liam Cahill has today informed Waterford County Board that he has decided not to take up the option of a fourth year as Manager of the Waterford Senior Hurling team.
“All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Liam and all his backroom team for their tremendous work, commitment, and dedication to the Waterford Senior Hurling team over the past three years which culminated in an Allianz League title in 2022 along with Munster and All-Ireland Finals appearances.
“Waterford GAA would like to wish Liam every success in his future endeavours.
“A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new Senior Hurling Team Management.
“Waterford GAA will not be issuing any further comment at this time.”
This leaves the way open for Cahill and Bevans to return to their native Tipperary, where there is a vacancy since the dismissal of Colm Bonnar as senior hurling manager earlier this week.
In turn this leaves a vacancy in Waterford ahead of next season. Officials in the county are expected to put the appointment process in train shortly.