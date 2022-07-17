Five experts have their say on Limerick-Kilkenny showpiece

Paul Keane gets the lowdown on Sunday's All-Ireland from the quintet below:

Sambo McNaughton (Former Antrim manager and All-Ireland finalist as a player)

Joe Fortune (Westmeath manager)

Dan Shanahan (All-Ireland finalist as a player and selector with Waterford)

John Meyler (Former Cork, Wexford, Carlow and Kerry manager and All-Ireland medalist with Cork)

Shane McGrath (All-Ireland winning Tipperary midfielder)

Cut to the chase, who will win?

Sambo McNaughton: It's hard to look beyond Limerick, isn't it? They're All-Ireland champions going for three-in-a-row. They're the ultimate 'do what it says on the tin' team, you can always rely on them.

Joe Fortune: I see two possible scenarios; a convincing Limerick win or a tight Kilkenny win. For the sake of not sitting on the fence, I'll say a narrow Kilkenny win. I saw their hunger when we played them in Mullingar.

Dan Shanahan: Limerick. They've been getting the job done all year and I don't see that stopping now. Their bench is stronger than what people think, they know how to win in Croke Park and they've wanted this game for so long, an All-Ireland final against Kilkenny.

John Meyler: Kilkenny for me. Seven years for them without an All-Ireland is a famine. They were absolutely ruthless against Clare and I think they'll be like that from the word go again. Galway showed a few Limerick cracks.

Shane McGrath: Limerick. People are pointing to 2019 and Kilkenny's win but this is a different Limerick team, they're unbelievably physical now. I don't see them being bullied out of in Croke Park again.

Who is your Hurler of the Year?

Sambo McNaughton: Barry Nash. He hasn't put a foot wrong in my eyes. Defenders don't get the award much but he deserves it. If not him then I could see Diarmaid Byrnes getting it either.

Joe Fortune: Aaron Gillane, no hesitation. He has been outstanding all year. Tony Kelly had a strong year up until his last game and you could make a case for players like Sean Finn too but I'd go with Gillane.

Dan Shanahan: It has to be Aaron Gillane. You're talking about consistent excellence there. Even the last day, he scored some unbelievable points off a top class defender. After that, I'd go with Declan Hannon.

John Meyler: I think if Kilkenny win it'll be TJ Reid and if Limerick win it'll be Diarmaid Byrnes. TJ has more or less carried Kilkenny on his back, marshalling everyone around him. Byrnes is a bit underestimated for Limerick.

Shane McGrath: Barry Nash. He's so comfortable on the ball and can score. It's almost got to the point where the forward is hoping to keep him scorless. The way the game has evolved, Nash is a great example of a modern defender.

Take your pick, the current Limerick team or Kilkenny's four-in-a-row side?

Sambo McNaughton: I might change my mind in two years but right now it's Kilkenny, you have to give that side of the late 2000s the respect it deserves. They were breathtaking at times.

Joe Fortune: The way Limerick are going, they're on the verge of becoming the greatest but the difference is that Kilkenny were that team. So Kilkenny for me.

Dan Shanahan: The current Limerick team. Don't get me wrong, I admired Tommy, Henry, JJ, they were outstanding performers. But this Limerick team is awesome. I love what they bring every game, how they live on the edge.

John Meyler: It's not even a debate, no other team I've seen could hold a candle to that Kilkenny team. This Limerick side wouldn't have a Tommy Walsh or a Shefflin. Kilkenny won their four-in-a-row, until Limerick do it themselves you can't be comparing them.

Shane McGrath: I feel this Limerick team is on the way to greatness. They're just not there yet so I would go with that Kilkenny team.

Would an All-Ireland win this year be Brian Cody's greatest achievement in 24 seasons of management?

Sambo McNaughton: I think so. If you compare the players he has now to the Brennans, the Shefflins, Larkins, Tommys, JJs, it's a big difference. To beat this Limerick team with the group he has, it would be his greatest All-Ireland ever.

Joe Fortune: Any All-Ireland is a serious achievement, first of all. But based on who and what Brian Cody has available at the moment, and the lack of underage success, I'd have to say yeah.

Dan Shanahan: I think it would be, not that Brian Cody would tell you that. In fairness, what he's done in the last few years alone is incredible. If a Waterford manager won three or four Munsters in a row, they'd build a statue of him.

John Meyler: For Cody himself, the next win is always his greatest achievement. He lives by that. But I would agree, yeah. Not just because of the players but because of how he's changed their style and brought in new coaches and overhauled it.

Shane McGrath: You'd have to say yes. He's accepted that going route one won't always win you games and adapted style-wise. Getting them physically and mentally ready to take on a team like Limerick is a serious feat.

What's your gut on Cian Lynch, will he feature?

Sambo McNaughton: I'd say John Kiely is hoping he doesn't have to use him. I don't care how good you are, if you're not game fit you're in trouble. Watch out for Richie Hogan coming on, I'm told he's tearing it up in training.

Joe Fortune: Before the ankle injury, he had 15 minutes of Championship hurling under his belt since April. He definitely won't start but if he's any way right they'll bring him on.

Dan Shanahan: I think he's out. I've seen a picture of him wearing a protective boot on the foot. Precaution or no precaution, it didn't look good.

John Meyler: Cian Lynch did some of the press work which suggested to me we mightn't see him at all, that's normally the way. My gut is that we'll probably see him for 10 minutes, late on.

Shane McGrath: I don't think he'll feature, not with the injury he has. You're never 100% as a player but 90 or 95% gets you through. I'd imagine he's way off that even given the injuries he's had. Even mentally he must be struggling.