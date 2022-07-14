'Extremely disappointed' Bonnar hits out at Tipperary sacking

Departing manager insists there was an understanding when he took the job late last year that Tipperary were entering a 'transition and a rebuilding period'
'Extremely disappointed' Bonnar hits out at Tipperary sacking

No way forward: Colm Bonnar was sacked as Tipperary hurling boss on Thursday morning. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 15:52
Examiner Staff

Colm Bonnar has blasted the decision of the Tipperary County Board to dispense of his services. 

The outgoing Premier manager said he is 'extremely disappointed' after being dramatically sacked on Thursday morning. 

Bonnar's tenure began with a defeat at the hands of Kerry in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup last January and ended with Tipperary’s heaviest defeat at the hands of Cork in eighty years, their fourth defeat in a row in the Munster senior hurling championship.
A statement from the Tipperary County Board on Thursday said that Bonnar had been relieved of his duties following a "very comprehensive review [by] the management committee". 

However in a statement issued exclusively to Tipperarylive.ie later in the afternoon, Bonnar gave his own version of events and said there was an understanding when he took the job late last year that Tipperary were entering a 'transition and a rebuilding period'.

"I am extremely disappointed with the decision of the executive committee of Tipperary GAA regarding my position as Tipperary senior hurling manager," Bonnar said. 

"The terms of reference I was given for my 3 year term was stated clearly by the Executive Committee at the Tipperary convention in December 2021 where it was stated that Tipperary were entering a transition and a rebuilding period. The manager will need time to add new players to the panel and patience was urged for this rebuild.

"I presented a detailed presentation to the 15 person Executive yesterday evening (Wednesday), this encompassed my review of 2022 and my plans for 2023. I have since been informed by the County Board that I am no longer in the position of Tipperary senior hurling manager for the coming years.

"I am an honourable and a very committed Tipperary man, with an experienced management career, who has always giving my heart and soul to Tipperary hurling, both as a player and manager. I took on this task in good faith.

"Tipperary hurling will always be in my heart and I wish all involved the best of luck as I again become a passionate supporter of our great county team."

