O'Connor pessimistic about Gavin White's chances of making All-Ireland final 

The Dr Crokes man had to be helped off towards the end of normal time in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final
DOUBTFUL: Kerry's Gavin White. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 15:19
John Fogarty

Kerry will give every chance to Gavin White to prove his fitness for the All-Ireland final against Galway on Sunday week, but manager Jack O’Connor is pessimistic about his chances.

The Dr Crokes man had to be helped off towards the end of normal time in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final after twisting his knee trying to retrieve the ball.

O’Connor said: “We’re just waiting for a report on the scan. You’d have to rate him as doubtful at the minute, which is disappointing for him. The nature of the injury, it’s knee related.” 

Kerry trained last night and were down “three or four players” because of non-significant injuries sustained on Sunday. “We’re just hoping they’ll settle down,” added the manager.

“The elephant in the room is Covid. We’re just hoping it doesn’t spread into the camp because it’s just something out of your control and that’s every manager’s nightmare.”

