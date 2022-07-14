Kerry ladies hope to make Centre of Excellence a permanent home

Access to the Kerry GAA centre of excellence has opened back up to the Kerry ladies footballers in recent weeks, with joint-manager Declan Quill hopeful that Currans will become their permanent training base going forward.

Four of the county’s last five training sessions have taken place at the county’s state-of-the-art facility in Currans, a level of frequency that sharply contrasts with their limited access to the centre of excellence for much of this year.

Back in May, experienced Kerry attacker Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh complained that the team were “not allowed” to train in Currans this season, despite being located there for almost every session in 2021.

“It's annoying, especially when they have four photos on the front of it and I'm one of them, but we are not allowed in there, so it is a bit annoying and you were just wondering what's the difference? I don't know. I'll probably be in trouble now for talking about this."

Speaking a couple of weeks later, Kerry half-back Aishling O’Connell commended her teammate for telling some hard truths.

“There were no lies, she didn’t gloss it up or anything. We haven’t been in there and want to be back in there,” said O’Connell.

Discussions between the two county boards saw the ladies return to Currans late last month and this will likely continue to be their base for the rest of July if they can overcome Mayo in Saturday’s semi-final and make a first final since 2012.

“Four of the last five sessions we have done have been in Currans, which has been great,” joint-manager Quill told the Irish Examiner.

“Now, we were back in the college (MTU) in Tralee on Tuesday night because the senior men were in Currans and the place is on lockdown, which is totally understandable. You don’t want to be mixing teams, and we are okay with that.

“The girls love going in there. It is a very central location when the girls are driving from South Kerry or Cork and places like that. The half hour into Tralee can be a killer, especially going home, because it adds extra to their journey.

“Going forward, you’d be hopeful we might get back in there full-time again. The county boards have been sorting it between themselves and anytime we are offered that facility or can get in there, we’ll be over there in a flash.”

Quill also revealed that Kerry will overnight in Dublin on Friday ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo the following afternoon (2pm throw-in), expressing his thanks to the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel for their assistance

“Kerry is far away from everywhere and travelling up on the day of the All-Ireland semi-final, when the game is at 2pm, isn’t ideal at all. We are staying in the Louis Fitzgerald the night before. They have been generous to us, which has helped us to afford staying the night. The county board have been excellent in all of this. You have to prepare your team properly. We have girls coming from South Kerry who will already have made a significant journey by the time they get to Killarney, so you simply couldn’t be making the full journey to Dublin on the day of the game.”