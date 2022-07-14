The contenders: Tipperary begin search for next hurling boss

We could do the Ger Power and put down what we wrote last August as many of the same contenders for the position of Tipperary senior hurling manager appear to be in place (and seeing how we didn't include Colm Bonnar!).

However, with under-age advances and other developments to be taken into consideration, the list must be refreshed as Colm Bonnar, like Michael Doyle before him in 2002, has lasted one season in charge of The Premier County:

Liam Cahill (Ballingarry).

Would have to leave Waterford first, of course, and the 44-year-old only turned down Tipperary 11 months ago to remain on with the Déise for a third season. That obviously didn’t sit well with some officials in his native county but then after starting so promisingly with a Division 1 title the 2021 season finished disappointingly as Waterford looked remarkably flat in their last couple of games. If Tipperary come calling again, dare he turn them down a second time?

Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange).

Not much was expected of Cummins’ 2022 class of U20s but they reached a Munster final having taken good Waterford and Cork scalps along the way. The quality of coaching was evident in how they put it up to a heavily-fancied Limerick outfit in the final. Cummins, 47, has never hidden his hopes of one day taking over the senior side but may want another year when there is good talent coming through.

Darragh Egan (Kiladangan).

After a promising debut season with Wexford, the 36-year-old has to be mentioned but it is highly unlikely he is going to leave them after just one season. Having already stated he has plans in place for 2023, he would be loath to jettison them or leave The Model County in the lurch. Most definitely a future Tipperary manager all the same.

James Woodlock (Drom-Inch).

Cahill won an under-age All-Ireland against the head and Woodlock achieved the same this past season with a minor team that never knew when they were beaten. Yes, there was some fortune to the final victory but it was in keeping with a dramatically defiant season in which 36-year-old Woodlock earned his spurs.

Willie Maher (Ballingarry).

Probably too outspoken about the state of hurling in the county and what needs to be done to be considered but he is clearly passionate about Tipperary. Guided the minors to an All-Ireland title in 2012 and was a selector when the U21s won the 2010 crown. The 43-year-old has since worked with Waterford and Cuala. Was a leading contender when his club-mate Cahill became unavailable last year before Bonnar’s surprise appointment.