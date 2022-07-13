Tyrone's Seán Hurson to referee All-Ireland football final

Tyrone's Seán Hurson will take charge of the All-Ireland senior football final between Kerry and Gaway on Sunday July 24.

It will a first senior final for the Galbally Pearses clubman.

Hurson has previously refereed the All-Ireland minor final in 2018, the All-Ireland U20 football final in 2021 and the All Ireland club football final in 2022 between Kilcoo and Kilmacud Crokes.

He has yet to referee either Kerry and Galway in this year's championship.

Hurson’s SFC games this year were the Dublin-Cork quarter-final, the Ulster SFC final between Derry and Donegal, the Kildare-Westmeath Leinster semi-final and the New York-Sligo Connacht preliminary round game.

He also refereed national league matches between Monaghan and Mayo, Kildare and Dublin, Donegal and Monaghan, and Derry and Galway.

His umpires on the day will be Mark Coney, Mel Taggart, Cathal Forbes and Martin Conway.

Roscommon’s Paddy Neilan will be the standby referee/linesman. The other linesman is Barry Cassidy (Derry) and the sideline official will be Sean Laverty (Antrim).