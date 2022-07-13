GAA says HawkEye issue was isolated to just the Shane Walsh '45

The GAA have said that the HawkEye issue which led to Shane Walsh's '45 being incorrectly declared wide was an isolated incident and that there were no historical issues with the system.

In a statement the GAA said that a "full report into the issues relating to problems with the score detection technology in use in Croke Park last weekend has been received from Hawk-Eye."

They say a combination of unrelated issues led to the error but that it was isolated to the Hill 16 goal. There had been claims that Conor Glass' first half effort, which was given as a wide by HawkEye, was also a point.

"A combination of unrelated issues, including minor hardware failures, led to an erroneous finding for a score towards the end of the first half of the first GAA Football semi-final, which was promptly queried by match officials who subsequently took the decision to award the score.

"Hawk-Eye have also confirmed that there were no historical issues with the system and that the problems experienced relate to last Saturday only and specifically to the Hill 16 end goal for that specific moment in time."

There has yet to be a decision made on whether or not the score detection system will be in use for this Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny. Testing will take place this week in advance of the final.

There have been other issues with HawkEye this year. The system was not working during the Leinster hurling final between Kilkenny and Galway. While it took over three minutes for the system to alert the referee to a scoring error in the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Galway and Limerick.

"Full end to end testing of the system will take place this week, after which a final decision will be made as to the deployment of the system for Sunday’s GAA Hurling Final."

There was some dispute about whether the Walsh score should have been awarded at half-time when the Glass attempt wasn't.

The GAA have said they will review their protocols should a similar issue arise in the future.

"The GAA is to undertake a full review of its own protocols relating to when and how the system should be stood down if similar challenges are to arise in the future."