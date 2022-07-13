John Maughan steps down as Offaly manager after four years

The Mayo native took over in 2018 and led Offaly to promotion to Division 2 in 2021 before being relegated back down to Division 3 this year
STEPPING DOWN: John Maughan has stepped down as Offaly manager after four years at the helm. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 11:33
TJ Galvin

John Maughan has stepped down as Offaly senior football manager after four years in charge.

The Mayo native took over in 2018 and led Offaly to promotion to Division 2 in 2021 before being relegated back down to Division 3 this year.

Maughan's final game in charge was the Tailteann Cup semi-final defeat to eventual winners Westmeath on a 3-22 to 2-16 scoreline.

In a statement Offaly County Board said: "Offaly GAA want to sincerely thank John and all his backroom team for their commitment and dedication towards our senior football team throughout their tenure."

Offaly County Board chairman Michael Duignan thanked Maughan for his contribution to Offaly football and wished him the best for the future.

Speculation has linked former Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé who has been part of Maughan's selectors for the 2022 season with the job.

Speaking on the GAA Social podcast last month, Duignan said O Sé was 'in the running' for the Offaly job should Maughan step down.

"They (players) couldn't speak highly enough of him," said Duignan. "He's one of the finest people you'll meet in your life, in my opinion. He's had his battles but he's a great person and a great personality, very straight, which I love.

"We'd be mad not to have him involved in Offaly but there is a process."

Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Qualifier Round 2

Tommy Dunne and Paul Curran step down from Tipperary management team

