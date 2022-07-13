Panic is a word missing from the Limerick lexicon

Brian Cody’s analysis of Limerick’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Galway was succinct.

“Five minutes to go it was up for grabs but again similar to the Munster final Limerick found a way to win the game as they do and they can do and their experience came through and they showed again the quality of their bench.”

Kilkenny’s reserves haven’t been too shabby themselves this championship but where there’s a will (O’Donoghue) Limerick find a way going back to their super sub performances in 2018. Across that year’s All-Ireland semi-final and final, the bench produced 3-6, Shane Dowling contributing 2-4 of it.

Since the start of this 15-game unbeaten championship run in 2020, Limerick have been more methodical in their disemboweling of opponents. Only once in that stretch have they found the net in second half additional time but then they have only lost that period twice, both times to Tipperary when they were out of sight.

Against Galway last Sunday week just as they did against the same opposition at the same All-Ireland semi-final juncture two years ago, they refused to panic. It’s that sense of inevitability that Cody knows his Kilkenny team must obliterate if they are to surprise them on Sunday.

Ask Dowling why he thinks Limerick are so clinical in the closing stages and he points to experience. “A core group of players being together for five years. If you look at the other teams, they’re either starting off or haven’t anything behind them. Limerick have been through a lot and that brings confidence. When you’re down in the trenches and needs must they have a lot of reference poin

ts over the last five seasons. They’re just a real close bond there. They socialise together, they go on holidays together, they’ve a lot of memories together and that counts for something when you’re in the dungeon.”

Although it didn’t matter in the end, Limerick were also better than Kilkenny in the additional minutes of their last championship defeat three years ago after Dowling had again found the net. Dismissing the idea of appealing the result on the basis of the 65 that never was following Darragh O’Donovan’s deflected sideline cut, John Kiely insisted: “That defeat won’t define that group. If anything, it will strengthen the resolve of this group to come back again.”

Thirty-six months later and his words have been backed up as Limerick continue to demonstrate the steel to win games by close margins. “They showed great resilience, determination, composure, calmness and an ability to see out the game so I’m worried about nothing,” Kiely remarked after his team’s latest example of bottle against Galway.

Dowling believes that victory was the best example yet of Limerick’s nerve. “They have been able to pull away from teams up to the Clare games this year. But the most recent game stands out. Having done the two-in-a-row and still being able to dig it out, that was the biggest one for me.”