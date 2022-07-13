Brian Cody: 'It’s the greatest challenge a Kilkenny team had had in a long, long time'

Just when Brian Cody thought he had seen everything, along comes the reality of Kilkenny being rank outsiders.

Not that he isn’t used to being on the unfancied side going into All-Ireland finals – two occasions that spring to mind were the deciders against Cork in 2006 and Tipperary three years ago – but there has been nothing as lopsided as this for a manager about to step out for his 17th decider.

“Not only are we coming in as underdogs but we were not considered to have any chance of being in the All-Ireland final this year up to a few weeks ago. Somebody told me we were 12/1 after Cork beat us in the league semi-final so that wouldn’t suggest there were great expectations for us to get there.

“So, it was probably a big surprise for everybody that we’re there. And I don’t have a problem with that, that it’s a surprise. You couldn’t look at it and say, ‘Jeez, this team is definitely going to make the All-Ireland final this year’. We’re beyond where everybody would have expected us to be.”

Public perception is one thing; what about that of the man himself?

“I’ve always had great faith and belief in the team and great trust in the team so I always think we have a chance, of course we have, because that’s the way I am.

“But am I going around thinking ‘here, we’re going to win this All-Ireland final’? I would be very foolish if I was. It’s just a phenomenal challenge. It’s the greatest challenge a Kilkenny team had had in a long, long time in lots of ways because where we’re coming from and where they (Limerick) are.”

Cody smiles when asked if such opinion reminds him of the mid 2010s when he was guiding Kilkenny to All-Ireland titles with what Ger Loughnane described as “a functional” team.

“I can’t recall anybody saying such a thing! Functional is okay, to be honest. If we could be functional, at least you’re doing something. You need to be functional and way beyond that to try and see where we go on Sunday.

“But look, we’re in the final. We weren’t expected to be in the final, the Kilkenny people didn’t expect us to be in the final. It’s a tribute to the players, the honesty of the panel, the ambition and the genuineness of the panel that are there.”

Cody suggests Kilkenny can draw from their U20s’ shock All-Ireland final win over a heavily-fancied Limerick outfit in May. “Nobody gave the team a chance and again that was down to great work by management and players and everybody involved. I would always have that belief in Kilkenny. Our clubs are brilliant and our county board work very well.”

Cody highlights his team may include “seven or eight players who haven’t played in an All-Ireland final even though we played in one a few years ago. But that's how new our team is. That has to be an advantage for them (Limerick), the fact that we do have that inexperience against their great experience. But again, that doesn't bother me either because they're the players we have.”

It’s a first championship meeting with Limerick since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final when the officials missed Cillian Buckley deflecting Darragh O’Donovan’s sideline in additional time. A wide instead of a 65 was awarded which, if converted, would have likely forced extra-time.

John Kiely didn’t make much of it at the time and Cody acknowledges him for that.

“He's a genuine hurling man, obviously. Limerick are great hurling people. It would be no different to what we'd hope we'd do ourselves. You get beaten and it's tough and hard. You're savagely disappointed but you don't go complaining about this or that because the game is fought out on the pitch. There could be an incident in the first incident of the game that's totally forgotten about that might have the same effect as what happened in the last minute. I'm sure there were that day as well. That's the reality of all sport.”