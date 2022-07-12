Covid concerns rule out Kerry open day ahead of All-Ireland final

An open day is traditionally held in Fitzgerald Stadium ahead of a Kerry All-Ireland SFC final appearance, where supporters - young and not so young - are afforded an opportunity to meet their heroes
CONCERNS: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor celebrates with David Clifford after their side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 13:18
Eoghan Cormican

Covid concerns means there will be no Kerry open day ahead of Sunday week’s All-Ireland SFC final against Galway.

But in light of rising Covid cases and concerns around any Kerry footballer being ruled out of the decider as a result of picking up the virus, plans for an open day this weekend have been cancelled.

"Unfortunately, due to Covid concerns, we have decided against an open day with the fans this year. This was a very difficult decision to make, but the risk of accelerating the spread of the virus to vulnerable people was just too high,” said a Kerry statement this Tuesday morning.

Similar concerns in the county of their All-Ireland final opponents will see tomorrow’s Galway press event held outdoors at Pearse Stadium.

“Due to ongoing COVID 19 risks and in the interest of health & safety this event will be held in the open air & outside,” said Galway GAA.

The Kilkenny All-Ireland hurling final press event also took place outside last week to lessen the risk of Covid spread.

