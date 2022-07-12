Galway refused to return to the field unless Shane Walsh score was allowed

Galway GAA chairman Paul Bellew and football board secretary Padraig Kelly spoke with referee Brendan Cawley to ensure the controversial HawkEye decision to rule out Walsh's point was both revisited and rectified before the second period got underway.
ALL KICKED OFF: Shane Walsh of Galway kicks a free, in the 38th minute, that was initially allowed, then disallowed and was again awarded following a review of HawkEye at half time during Saturday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park. 

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 12:39
Eoghan Cormican

Galway GAA chiefs told referee Brendan Cawley at half-time of Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final that their players would not return to the field for the second half until the HawkEye decision to rule out Shane Walsh’s 45 was overturned.

Galway GAA chairman Paul Bellew and football board secretary Padraig Kelly went to the referee’s room at the interval to ensure the controversial decision was both revisited and rectified before the second period got underway.

Bellew said there was never any doubt over the Shane Walsh point not being given once it had been brought to the attention of match officials. But he admitted that Galway still had “to play the game” by laying down their ultimatum.

“We were very lucky at the timing of when it happened, just before half-time. 

"I got the clip [of the ‘45] and it was straight down to the referee’s room with Padraig Kelly the football secretary.

“In fairness, I thought the referee was superb. He was like, ‘lads, we are aware, we are looking’. They communicated very well. We just made the point that we won't be back on the field until we know it is rectified,” Bellew told Galway Bay FM.

“It was going to be resolved anyway, but we just had to be on top of it to make sure it did occur. They were going to work on it, you just have to play the game a little bit.” 

Going forward, Bellew added, Croke Park have a “massive issue” on their hands to ensure HawkEye is functioning properly on match days, with the Galway chairman referencing the two Galway points HawkEye ruled out during the county’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final defeat to Limerick the weekend previously.

“I am sure there are some difficult discussions going on in Croke Park about HawkEye this week because it could have major repercussions if it is not sorted.” 

The chairman has said the county’s footballers will likely stay in Dublin on the Sunday night after the All-Ireland final, but any post-match banquet will be a small and private affair and unlike pre-Covid years.

“Kilkenny are going home next Sunday night because they couldn’t get accommodation, we are weighing up to go either or at the moment. But I would expect you are probably looking at a smaller evening in Dublin that might be a bit more private for team, family, and friends, and then back to Galway on the Monday.” 

