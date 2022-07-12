GAA to make HawkEye All-Ireland hurling final call later in week

The GAA will not make a call on HawkEye being used in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling final until later in the week.

It is understood that hurling calibrations were not the reason behind the erroneous decision to rule out Shane Walsh’s 45 towards the end of the first half in Saturday’s Galway-Derry All-Ireland SFC semi-final. GAA officials later suspended the score detection technology for the second half and restored the point, which had initially been awarded by umpires.

In 2013, a point by then Limerick minor and current senior hurling star Barry Nash was ruled out because the system had been set up from the All-Ireland football semi-final the weekend previous and not been changed to hurling.

A malfunction lies at the heart of the matter with the GAA yesterday demanding more answers from the UK-based innovations company about why such a mistake could be made. Conor Glass’ 18 th minute effort, which was also ruled out by HawkEye, is also believed to be the subject of further analysis.

After a data problem in the Leinster SHC final that forced HawkEye to stand down and delays in officials receiving HawkEye determinations such as Ronan Glennon’s point in last Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final, GAA games administration officials will need major reassurances that the system can be used for the biggest game of the year.

Meanwhile, Andy McEntee is to make a swift return to senior inter-county management as the new Antrim boss.

McEntee stepped down as Meath manager last month having been in charge for six season in which he twice guided them to Leinster finals as well as Division 1 in 2020. He led Ballyboden St Enda’s to the All-Ireland senior club title in 2016.

McEntee was endorsed by the county executive on Sunday night and takes over from former Tyrone star Enda McGinley who brought them to Division 3 last season. However, Antrim have disappointed in the championship and were defeated by fellow Tailteann Cup team Cavan by 13 points in their Ulster quarter-final in April.

Elsewhere, Kerry wing-back Gavin White will have a scan on his knee to ascertain the extent of the damage he suffered in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Dublin. Manager Jack O’Connor seemed downbeat about the chances of the Dr Crokes man being fit for the final against Galway on Sunday week.

The news comes as former Kerry minor Mark O’Connor has agreed terms for a new contract with Geelong Cats that would see him stay with the AFL club until the end of 2024.