Only time will tell when it comes to the split season

Early last month, Kevin O’Donovan, the Cork county board secretary/CEO, cleared his throat, coughed up something which had been stuck in his gullet and spat it straight out.

Annoyed by TV commentary around the split season and a desire to push the inter-county season back out to August or September, O'Donovan insisted that successfully concluding Cork’s county competitions in time for the provincial club championships would be next to impossible if the inter-county season is pushed back.

“All I would say to anybody before they make big, grand statements on television about the split season and putting the club back another month,” said O’Donovan, “is to have a little look at the Cork championship programme from Friday July 22 out to September 4.

“We will play six weeks of championship games, and tell me you can find a month there to extend the inter-county season. And if you do, fair play to you. You can have my job any day of the week.”

Later in the same meeting, the discussion around the split season popped up again when Munster Council delegate Ger Lane, reporting on the most recent meeting of the Munster Council, remarked that there was some concern at provincial level regarding the early finish to the inter-county season. Lane said that the prevailing mood of the Council was that the inter-county season would conclude a week or fortnight later in the future.

For now, a proper judgement on the split season is impossible until the season plays out in full. Within that vacuum, judgement is inevitably either suspended or uncertain.

“It’s very, very hard to say,” said Brian Cody in these pages yesterday when asked if the split season was working in the current format. “I just don’t know. A lot of people will be disappointed that the inter-county season is over on Sunday.”

Everything is relative because Cork and Kilkenny’s predicaments around the split season are incomparable. There are 218 more clubs in Cork than in Kilkenny.

Cork is on a different level to every other county, including Dublin; there are 47 more clubs in Cork than in the whole of Connacht; there are more football clubs in Cork than in the whole of Munster; with eight divisions, the Cork Junior hurling and football championships alone comprises over 100 teams in each competition.

In that context, it’s easy to see O’Donovan’s perspective on the split season. But are Cork the exception in this debate? Every other county could start their championship in late July or August and be finished well in time for the provincial club championships.

In any case, the current format is still largely the same as it was for clubs under the old model. Laois are a prime case study. They were the first county out of the hurling and football championships, with both teams gone before the end of May.

The Laois hurling championship starts on Thursday, with the football campaign kicking off the following Thursday, which is a full two months since their county teams last played. The club championships then run on alternative weeks with a weekend off for the Electric Picnic Music festival in early September.

If Laois’s county teams were involved in the championship for, say an extra three weeks, would it have made any difference to the timing of the start of the club championships?

When Laois reached the 2019 All-Ireland hurling quarter-final and exited the championship in mid-July, the club hurling championship started just three weeks later, with the football kicking off a week earlier.

In Laois, there has essentially been a split season in place since 2008, with the club hurling championships only starting once in early August — in that 2019 season.

The county has eight-team leagues but a 16-team senior championship. The split season has made the latter stages of the league better, but it has essentially made no difference to the championships.

That is one of the biggest sticking points of the split season with club players — their season is the same as it always was, when it was actually designed, and intended, to be otherwise.

In a lot of counties, the leagues began this season the same time as other years, which meant players were back on the training field at the usual time. Prolonging the club season makes it harder for players to stay fresh for later in the season but does that stuff ever really make a difference?

Some clubs are always looking to get a jump on the others by going back earlier. On the other hand, collective club training — in whatever form — is another means of community involvement and developing and stimulating squad spirit.

It’s a different challenge again for dual clubs, especially with a heavy league schedule of games most weeks in the build-up to championship. One club coach of a strong dual club with a heavy crossover of dual players is already concerned with the volume of injuries they’ve picked up so early in the season. And they have designs on getting to a county final in at least one code in late September or early October.

Of course there are wider issues at play here. Commercially there is a lot of frustration amongst the GAA’s sponsors, partners, and broadcasters with the pace the games are coming — or at this stage, going.

The build-up to the All-Ireland football final will have begun almost as soon as the hurling final is over. There is almost no time to reflect anymore. Exposure is all the more difficult again with so much other high-profile sports events taking place in July.

It is understood that there have already been discussions to separate both All-Ireland finals by two weeks going into 2023. The word on the ground is that the All-Ireland finals will have gone back to August, at least, by 2024. That may mean having to play provincial club hurling and football games on the same weekend during the autumn and winter, with exceptions for dual clubs.

Players will always want to go to the US, or go travelling, for the summer. Many did once their season ended but, for now, how is the split season really going down amongst the inter-county playing body?

It’s not easy for elite hurlers and footballers to have their inter-county season ended before the summer even warms up but players seem happy with regular games. The games schedule will be more constant and intensive again in next year’s football championship so will that dilute the leagues? That has certainly happened in hurling.

Cody mentioned the need for a ‘tweak’ but, considering Cork’s huge size, and the challenges that entails in providing games for club players, O’Donovan is entitled to the last word on this debate. “I remain to be convinced that the split season won't be a success,” he said in June. “Let's see how it plays out.”

For now, that’s all anyone can do before making an accurate judgement.