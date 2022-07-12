John Fogarty: Don't expect a Kerry and Galway football final feast

Romance will fill the air in Galway and Kerry these next 12 days.

Royals of the sport, purveyors of the beautiful game, their first All-Ireland final meeting in 22 years, the first title for them in either eight or 21 years, people are going to be soft and wistful.

Copies of “A Year ‘Til Sunday” will be dusted off. If not, the hits for the recording of it on YouTube will rocket. Incidentally, its creator, then Galway substitute goalkeeper and their current goalkeeping coach Pat Comer has been filming around the team again (he was also spotted doing the same at the Cork-Kerry game in Páirc Uí Rinn in May where coach Cian O’Neill was also in attendance – were Galway thinking that far down the line?).

Purcell, Stockwell, O’Connell, O’Dwyer... they will all be namechecked in the build-up as it is claimed Gaelic football has returned to a more innocent, affable version of itself. There will be rose-tinted revisionism too. Despite what you might remember or hear, the 2008 All-Ireland quarter-final between the teams was no classic, just a decent contest in atrocious conditions.

In Kerry, now that Dublin are out of the way they believe that Jack O’Connor is on his way to completing a fourth league-championship double. Sure, the only way he knows how to win an All-Ireland is by dominating the entire year.

In Galway, Pádraic Joyce has spoken of his county’s pedigree being “the third most successful team in football in the country” and even indulged in highlighting the similarities between this season and 1998. “It’s panning out that way. We beat Mayo away as well and we had Roscommon in the final. We beat Derry in an (All-Ireland) semi-final that time as well. I hope it stays going. It would be great.”

In his press conference at the weekend, O’Connor was warier to believe the hype but he has noted the significance of some of the victories he has overseen this year. After the win over Mayo in Tralee: “This is the kind of a game we were hoping we’d win, a game where our backs are to the wall, because Kerry haven’t been winning these kind of games,” he said before adding. “Mayo have a fantastic record down here. I think I was involved the last time we beat Mayo (in the league) down here in 2009, that is 13 years ago.”

Following the Division 1 final victory against Mayo: “I don’t know about national titles but someone threw a stat at me during the week that Kerry have only had one win in the last 10 visits to Croke Park. Is that true? Is that actually true? Tyrone in ‘19, is it? that’s not a good record, lads, so more than winning national titles, that’s something we want to improve on because Croke Park is a bad place to be losing matches.”

“I’m not bragging, I’m just giving you facts...” as O’Connor said in the Irish Examiner football podcast last August but he has been documented the advances Kerry have made in this third reign of his. The historical context he puts the results achieved this season lends itself to greater expectation.

For all the dreaming that is being done in both counties, what shouldn’t be anticipated on Sunday week is a gem of a game. Firstly, neither have been involved in one this season. Galway’s quarter-final with Armagh was unadulterated entertainment but short on quality. O’Connor asked the press corps if they too felt Sunday’s semi-final was a classic. Tense and exciting it was, game for the ages it wasn’t.

Secondly, Galway gave up a measly 1-6 on Saturday and are averaging a concession of just over 15 points per championship game. They are facing a Kerry team who are priding themselves more on their defensive work this season than anything else, who have given up a paltry two goals from open play in 15 games in 2022, whose average SFC match concession is 12 points.

The histories of the counties may scream shoot-out but the current iterations of them do not. Their coaches, former Kildare and Down managers O’Neill and Paddy Tally, will be doing everything in their power to avoid an open affair. O’Neill will be looking to do a tight number on his former team as he did with Cork in 2020, as he did with Kerry against Donegal six years earlier.

But in case you’re not convinced, let us remind you of the would-be Kerry manager publicly declaring getting goals can be a bad thing. “It didn’t do Kerry any favours that they scored all these goals all year,” said O’Connor of his players’ 2021 season after they were beaten by Tyrone. “I think they had something like 21. That gets into players’ heads, right. There were points for the taking the last day.”

Joyce on Saturday double distilled such an approach – “find a way”. Galway and Kerry – aristocrats by name, now artisans by nature.

Kilkenny and Limerick have Lyons concerns

Hours after Colm Lyons was appointed to take charge of this Sunday’s All-Ireland final, we asked Brian Cody of the news seeing as how he had a gripe with him at the end of the Leinster SHC round robin defeat to Galway in May.

The answer was classic Cody. Respectful but pointed.

“It won’t be easy for the players taking on each other but he is taking on everything, he has huge responsibility and a huge realisation that a decision from him could actually decide the game. So he’s going to be absolutely flat out to do his level best and that’s all anyone can ask for.”

Limerick had an issue with Lyons too following Gearóid Hegarty’s harsh dismissal in their Munster SHC round-robin draw with Clare in Ennis in May.

“It’s an error so we will be asking for that error to be rectified,” said John Kiely at the time. Although, rules only allow Limerick to contest it if it was part of a cumulative suspension, which it was not.

Both camps have other historical concerns not about Lyons per se but the referee. Although Kiely didn’t make much of it at the time, an officiating decision denied Limerick the chance to force extra-time the last time they faced Kilkenny in championship, which was also the last time they lost in the competition. It later led to the county executive fashioning a video evidence motion.

On the other hand, Kilkenny’s last All-Ireland final appearance was marked by what many in the county felt was an unfair call to send off Richie Hogan in the first half. “It was a decisive factor, there's no doubt about that,” said Cody at the time. The following day, he underlined his point: “The game was certainly decided in the 33rd or 34th minute".

Neither county will want the history of 2019 or this past May repeated on Sunday but the odds of both being happy are long.

And the weekend's other prizes...

For quick-thinking: The GAA’s games administration department. Instead of letting the erroneous HawkEye decision hang, they acted swiftly to restore Shane Walsh’s point and suspended the system for the second half of the All-Ireland semi-final. Although, they may have also given Conor Glass a retrospective white flag too seeing as the score detection technology was also questionable in dismissing his effort as a wide. Still, it was proactive work by officials to realise and rectify an obvious mistake.

For promotion: From quite some time out, the GAA were making a big song and dance about the Tailteann Cup being a success but it most surely was. The scenes in Mullingar were joyous and putting €60,000 on the table for the winners, as this column reported last month, proved to be a major carrot. With more games next year and the delight Westmeath gleaned out of winning the competition and how much Cavan tried to, the only way would appear up but Croke Park has to maintain the same level of publicity in 2023.

For gamesmanship: WWCD (What Would Clucko Do) would be an appropriate wristband for Evan Comerford to wear but would his famed predecessor have gone down like he did after Dublin conceded Sunday’s first-half penalty to put off Seán O’Shea and waste John Small’s sin bin time? Would Stephen Cluxton have shaken the posts to put off O’Shea a second time with his 11 th hour free? Likely not but Comerford ain't Cluxton and won’t be apologising.

