Mayo openly seeking applicants for senior football manager job

James Horan stepped down as manager after the end of his second four-year term in charge of the county last month
REPLACEMENT NEEDED: Former Mayo manager James Horan. Pic: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 15:41
TJ Galvin

The Mayo County Board are openly seeking applicants for the job of senior football manager.

James Horan stepped down as manager after the end of his second four-year term in charge of the county last month.

Horan led Mayo to back to back All-Ireland appearances in 2020 and 2021. But last year’s loss to Tyrone, coupled with a underwhelming campaign this year, meant his term ended in disappointment.

The Mayo County Board of have now put out a request for potential candidates to express their interest.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, July 29 at 6pm.

Anyone who submits an expression of interest will receive an application form which must be completed and returned to the secretary.

All candidates must confirm in writing/email to the secretary that they are allowing their names to be nominated.

Among the favourites for the job are Knockmore boss, Ray Dempsey who has led his side to the last two Mayo county titles.

Another front runner is Mike Solan who has led the county to an All-Ireland U21 title in 2016.

Outside names like Jim McGuinness and Pat Gilroy have also been linked with the post.

