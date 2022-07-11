Josh Cullen set for Burnley move

Corkman Kevin Long and Darragh Costelloe have also been part of the first-team squad in pre-season training and they kick off their league campaign away to Huddersfield Town on Friday fortnight, July 29.
Josh Cullen is set to become part of Burnley’s Irish legion by linking up with his former Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor.

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 12:53
John Fallon

Josh Cullen is set to become part of Burnley's Irish legion by linking up with his former Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor.

With just one year remaining on his contract at the Belgian club, Anderlecht have accepted an improved offer for their Irish midfielder, believed to be around €3m.

West Ham United, Cullen’s first club, will receive 20% of the fee as part of the sell-on clause they inserted in the €500,000 sale to Anderlecht in October 2020.

The 26-year-old – who started all eight of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers last year – was always likely to return to England but is only joining a Championship club based on their prospects of promotion.

Ex-Manchester City Premier League captain Kompany was recently installed as boss with the task of engineering an immediate return to the Premier League.

One of his first recruits was emerging Irish defender Luke McNally from Oxford United for €1.5m. He is likely to replace in-demand compatriot Nathan Collins, once Burnley’s valuation of €30m is met by one party among his cluster of suitors.

Corkman Kevin Long and Darragh Costelloe have also been part of the first-team squad in pre-season training and they kick off their league campaign away to Huddersfield Town on Friday fortnight, July 29.

