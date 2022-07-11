Michael Moynihan: When did GAA players become a silent order?

One of the less enjoyable aspects of life in the press box is not the standard of personal hygiene, not the number of Liverpool fans, and not the impartial journalists roaring for their own counties.

All of which rate among the venial sins - as in who among us, etc. (I’m referring to the roaring here and not the personal hygiene).

One particular bugbear of mine is the opinion, oft-ventilated in the press box, on access to hurlers and footballers, which runs along the lines of bemoaning a pastoral era when an intercounty star would invite you to his own home for a feast of barm brack/pints of stout/unbridled insight and confession.

This golden age of a thousand welcomes is usually time-stamped as ending about five minutes ago. Last year was better than this year, five years ago it was five times better, and 20 years ago you couldn’t leave an interview without being given two acres of good grazing land, three steaks and a small infant to take away with you.

The golden memories really begin to glow around this time of the season, with the All-Ireland finals on the horizon (almost said this time of year by mistake), with the attendant player interviews beginning to pop up.

Or not, making a sharper contrast with the past as remembered by its participants.

In my experience people tend not to raise the matter of GAA player interviews, and with good reason. They’re vanishingly rare, and even rarer is the player who allows himself to unveil a sliver of personality. More often than not the interviews you actually get to read are tied to a publicity campaign or product advertisement anyway.

This is not objectionable in and of itself. Any reasonable person would probably think, ‘well, this player is lending his image to the promotion of a business and the business is benefiting; therefore it’s appropriate for him to be paid for his time’.

A reasonable person could also ask themselves the question: ‘what is the difference between these two situations - a paid appearance to promote a particular product and an unpaid non-appearance to promote the team he plays for?’

The uncomfortable truth is that many GAA players are happy enough to play the ‘I’m an amateur and this is my pastime and I’m keeping the head down sure it’s all about the game’ card.

But when there’s money on the table they’re equally happy to talk.

As noted, if a multinational company with a multimillion euro turnover seeks to bask in the reflected glow from a hurler or a footballer, then of course those players should be reimbursed.

But being reimbursed means the amateur argument is holed beneath the waterline. It means a player has no objection in principle to being interviewed as long as he is being paid.

This doesn’t mean players, or former players, are always alive to the contradictions of their stances. My favourite subdivision of this genre includes the ex-player who becomes a pundit but continues to refer to ‘the media’ with a straight face, as though . . . he were just a little bit media, like being a little bit pregnant.

Another minor category is the former player now surprised that there’s so little build-up to a big game, blissfully ignorant - or disingenuous - about his own part in contributing to this state of affairs.

The logic seems to be, ’it suited me to be a silent automaton, but now that I’m a functioning facsimile of an ordinary person again I’m amazed that the players are silent automatons. What’s up with that?’

Nothing, is the response. Usually the quality of contribution shows you those lads were as well off acting the silent automaton in the first place.

Anyone for tennis?

Having read my thoughts on player access in Gaelic games, if you want to see a powerful counter-argument, a thesis against increased access, consider Wimbledon, which concluded lately.

The final of the men’s singles featured Novak Djokovic, whose last few years have included - in no particular order - organising a tennis tournament at the height of covid which had to be abandoned when too many people caught . . . covid; promoting bizarre theories about wellness; and, of course, being a leading light in the ‘I do my own research’ movement of nutters when it comes to covid, leading to the unimprovable nickname of Novaxx Djokovic.

The other finalist, who got through thanks to Rafael Nadal withdrawing from the other semi-final with an injury, was Australian Nick Kyrgios. Just this year at Wimbledon he called a line judge a “snitch” and spat at spectators. He referred to an Irish match official as a ‘potato’.

All small potatoes compared to the assault case awaiting him at home: next month Kyrgios will face a charge of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The two aren’t friends, by the way. Last year Kyrgios tweeted that “Djokovic is a tool” about something or other.

Djokovic’s response?

“Off the court, I don’t have much respect for him, to be honest. That’s where I’ll close it.”

Compliments pass when the quality meet, eh?

Sweating on the impact of climate change

Before I leave the tennis (to one side)(altogether), can I point you towards a very interesting piece on the 538.com website by Jonathon Braden and Matt Fitzpatrick?

The headline tells you everything: Outdoor Tennis Could Be Sports’ First Big Climate Change Casualty.

Braden and Fitzpatrick used climate data models to map out the possibilities for tennis in the coming decades, and they don’t look pretty.

“At the 2050 French Open in Paris, players could experience a . . . temperature potentially reaching 90 (32.2 degrees celsius). The high when Nadal won his record-extending 14th Roland Garros title earlier this month? 72 degrees (22.2 degrees celsius).

“At Wimbledon, the groundskeeping crew will have to work extra hard to keep the lawns lush and tidy as it could feel like 102 degrees (38.8 degrees celsius) in London in 2050.

“But that might feel like a reprieve compared with the 2050 U.S. Open in New York, where the heat index could rise to 145 degrees (62.7 degrees celsius).”

What factor would be necessary then? 200? Don’t forget the games we play here during the summer months, by the way.

If the mercury continues to rise everything may have to be run in the depths of (an increasingly mild) winter.

Have essentials, will travel

Names like Bronislaw Malinowski and James Haddon may not mean much nowadays, but Lucy Moore is clearly determined to change that.

Her book In Search of Us: Adventures in Anthropology runs through the big beasts in the field of anthropology such as the pair mentioned above, with reviewers in raptures with her portraits of these individuals, who seem destined to have ‘eccentric’ written before their names.

For instance, she tells us Malinwoski brought 24 crates of supplies with him to the Trobriand Islands, carrying “lemonade crystals, tinned oysters and lobster, various kinds of chocolate and cocoa, Spanish olives, cod roes, jugged hare, tinned and dried vegetables, half-hams, French brandy, tea, six different kinds of jam and plenty of condensed milk”.

On the other hand he brought one toothbrush.

Recommended.

*Contact: michael.moynihan@examiner.ie