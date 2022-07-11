Brian Cody believes room for improvement in split season 

Brian Cody believes the split season is “not sorted yet” and has called on GAA fixtures planners to review the system.

The Kilkenny manager has previously spoken out about the importance of clubs receiving quality time in the calendar for their championship matches. Ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final with Limerick, he acknowledges the strides made for club players but feels a review of how this has impacted on the intercounty game must be undertaken later this year.

Asked if the split season is working in the current format, Cody shrugged: “It’s very, very hard to say. I just don’t know.

"A lot of people will be disappointed that the inter-county season is over on Sunday.

"It’s probably not sorted yet. It’s easy for me to say and I don’t have the solution to it and I haven’t even put enough thought into it. The club players had to be looked after, there was no doubt about it, but to get the right mix then the people who want the county teams and club teams run properly need to come together and assess the year and say ‘are we where we need to be?’, ‘can we tweak it here or there to get it right?’

“At the end of the day, both the county player and the club player are massively important and they’re the same people because on Sunday all the players are massive club players and they want the thing done properly.

"People who have been putting all this time and thinking into that, they need to come together and see what can be done.”

Cody agreed playing the equivalent of back-to-back leagues in the form of the Allianz Hurling League and provincial championships makes for an intense schedule.

“There is no doubt about it. It’s like you’re playing a league and going on to play another league in the round-robin. It’s not perfect. It would be hard to get perfection but that’s the responsibility of everybody concerned.”

Considering hurling - and sport in general - was put on the long finger in 2020 because of the pandemic, the 11-time All-Ireland winning manager is glad to be involved again. Recalling those days, Cody highlighted the uncertainty he felt during the first lockdown.

“Hurling is important for everybody but life took on a different complexion for everybody. It was just such a shock for everybody for the whole world to suddenly come to a halt almost. First and foremost, what become the concern for everybody was their health and the health of their families and people you know. But also there was the whole sense of ‘when is it going to end?’ It was just a terrible time and it’s unfortunately not gone away. We’re going to have to live with it, it seems, for quite some time, forever maybe.

“But for people who love hurling having the opportunity to watch it again on television or whatever even though the stadiums were empty that was massively important for people all over the country.!

For a man who lives and breathes hurling, the four-month halt to the game was strange for Cody although he maintained: “I was able to get on with life. I didn’t fall asunder, I didn’t crack up either. It did change life and things you liked to do you couldn’t do. For the people who were badly affected by it and badly sick it was just a terrible time and we all had a good feel for those people.”