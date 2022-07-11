Rory Gallagher bemoans missed early chances

Rory Gallagher joked he had offered to step aside as Derry manager ahead of this All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Galway.

Asked if he took pride in a history-making season for the Oak Leafers in which they ended a 24-year for an Ulster SFC title, Gallagher first spoke about his own poor form facing the Tribesmen as a player up to the league loss to them as manager in Owenbeg this season.

“I did offer the boys to resign, because I have a very bad record against Galway coming into the game, going back to 1998 when they hammered us (Fermanagh) in a league game and we were told they weren’t great and then they were All-Ireland champions.

“But it’s been an unbelievable year, it’s very disappointing we didn’t get to an All-Ireland final. We don’t look at it like where we’ve come from or anything like that, we have an awful lot of quality.

"We don’t have an awful lot of experience playing at county level at Croke Park on days like this, but there’s a lot of learning to do. If you look at the league game we learned massively, but the problem was we didn’t put the scores up when we did have control of the ball.”

Gallagher spoke of a timidness setting into his team as the game developed on Saturday and he didn’t feel enough of Derry’s leading players performed.

“I think Galway were probably concerned about giving the ball away and they gave us an awful lot of respect and I felt they were very well coached going into the game. We had a good idea what they were going to do, but we kept them scoreless for 16 or 17 minutes (over 21 minutes).

"Even though they missed chances, I felt they were under a good bit of pressure and it was up to us to get to four or five-nil or five or six to one and that would have left them in a very difficult position.”

As for Shane Walsh’s 45 being restored by officials on the resumption of the second-half so that the teams were level and HawkEye being overruled and suspended for the second half, Gallagher had no issue.

“The referee Brendan Cawley asked were we happy enough with that and if it was a point, it was a point. There’s no doubt. Our players thought it was over the bar. It was a score and we’re not going to try and rob them of a score.”

Gallagher lauded Galway’s strikeforce of Damien Comer and Walsh, whose three early second half frees gave the Connacht champions a platform.

“You have to give phenomenal credit to Shane Walsh. He was quiet by his standards, he’s a phenomenally talented player. You got to give Damien Comer unbelievable credit as well, Brendan Rogers threw the gauntlet down to him early on but in an intense game like that the two of their contributions (Comer and Walsh) was unbelievable.”