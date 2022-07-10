J K Brackens win first ever Mid Tipperary senior hurling title

Andrew Ormond pointed seven minutes into injury time to secure J K Brackens their first Mid Tipperary senior hurling title as they defeated a hotly fancied Drom-Inch 0-19 to 1-15 at Boherlahan yesterday. An amalgamation of clubs in Templemore, estabished in 1992, it was J K Brackens first appearance in the final but their success seemed unlikely when they trailed 0-11 to 1-14 going into the last quarter after Seamus Callanan had netted for Drom.

Drom had the better of the exchanges in a moderate first half and led 0-13 to 0-9 at the break despite shooting nine first half wides. Brackens had a goal by Andrew Ormond disallowed immediately on resuming, a foul on a defender in the build-up prompting referee Johnny Dooley’s decision after consultation with umpires and linesman.

Callanan’s goal after 45 minutes for a 1-14 to 0-11 lead looked to have sealed Drom’s first title since 2019 but Brackens, with Lyndon Fairbrother deadly accurate off frees, hit the next four points. Johnny Ryan responded with a Drom point but a rampant Brackens hit back to level with three Fairbrother pointed frees as the game went into injury time.

Brackens missed two chances of the lead before Andrew Ormond put them ahead after 67 minutes. It wasn’t over yet and when Drom were awarded a free inside their own half Seamus Callanan’s effort struck the woodwork before being scrambled to safety by Brackens.

Clonoulty-Rossmore recorded a record seventh West Tipperary senior hurling title in a row when they saw off the challenge of Eire Og, Anacarty by 1-20 to 0-19 at Dundrum. Dillon Quirke led the charge for favourites Clonoulty with five points from play.

The winners led 0-13 to 0-11 after a closely contested first half and the all-important goal for Clonoulty came after 44 minutes when a surge upfield by centre halfback John O Keeffe was rewarded with a goal after Enda Heffernan had created the chance.

But for the excellence of Eire Og goalie Darragh Mooney, who made three big saves, Clonoulty’s margin of victory would have been greater. While Eire Og never really threatened to reel in their rivals, Clonoulty could not take their foot off the pedal as they stayed clear for their twenty third title.

In the North division senior hurling final, Nenagh Eire Og put in a strong finish to defeat a fancied Kiladangan 2-20 to 2-18. Holders Kiladangan made the early running with Bryan McLoughney prominent and were 0-5 to 0-2 ahead after 12 minutes. Bryan McLoughney had a Kiladangan goal after 19 minutes and that helped them to an interval lead of 1-13 to 0-9, and they looked to be on course to retain their crown.

The second half saw Nenagh raise their game. James Mackey’s goal after 40 minutes cut the deficit to three points and they drew level at 1-15 each with Tommy Heffernan’s point after 48 minutes. A Paul Flynn goal on 49 minutes restored Kiladangan’s lead(2-15 to 1-15) but from here to the end Nenagh were strongest.

Jake Morris’ goal in the 58th minute levelled at 2-17 each and extra time looked a real possibility. In the sprint to the finish however, Nenagh did best, a brace of Mikey Heffernan points and another from Hugh Moloney to which Bryan McLoughney replied for Kildangan, tipping the scales in Nenagh’s favour.

In the South final Carrick Swans defeated a fancied Mullinahone by 1-21 to 1-17 after leading 1-9 to 0-9 at half-time.