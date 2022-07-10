Into the history books: Three clutch GAA kicks over the years

Seán O'Shea's late, great free to send Kerry through to the All-Ireland football final may be of a very recent variety, but it will go down as one of the all-time great clutch moments in GAA history.

O'Shea stood over the free, well beyond the 45 mark as the Dublin fans and players alike did their best to put the 23-year-old off.

Undeterred, the Kenmare sharpshooter stroked right-footed, drawing it in from right to left. It finished between the posts, right over the black spot, with plenty to spare.

Croke Park, like plenty of other grounds around the country, has seen some titanic battles end in the winning of the game being entrusted in the boot of a player, but to do the necessary in a game of that magnitude has been done on few occasions.

Seán O'Shea sends @Kerry_Official through to the All-Ireland final thanks to a last-gasp free. pic.twitter.com/0zcuRKtmaU — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 10, 2022

Only one place to start...

Stephen Cluxton

Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland Final, 2011

There were more than a few shades of Stephen Cluxton's 2011 kick today, same end and all, except there was no joy for Dublin, only blue-feeling Dubs on the hill.

On that day in 2011, however, It was Cluxton and Dublin who had the last laugh.

As the 'keeper made the long journey from his goal to take the kick, you could hear a pin drop at HQ. The time had come for Dublin to succeed or fail. He stepped up to the plate, as he had done so many times that season, and Hill 16 erupted.

Set to make his 100th Championship appearance for Dublin this Sunday, there have been many amazing moments during Stephen Cluxton's 18 years in blue. But none come close to this special moment. This amazing kick in the 2011 AI Final is a moment that will live with us all forever pic.twitter.com/klwqYCysjz — AllGAA (@AllGaa_) June 6, 2019

Dean Rock

Dublin v Mayo, All-Ireland Final, 2017

At the conclusion of a thrilling All-Ireland senior football championship final at Croke Park in 2017, Dean Rock displayed steely grit to pierce the posts with a free kick in the 76th minute to split Dublin and Mayo by just one point.

Rock had to deal with a distraction as well, in the form of a flying GPS from Mayo opponent Lee Keegan.

He had hit the post with a last-minute free in the league final of that year, handing Kerry the crown.

Speaking at the time, Rock said: "It’s my job to put it over the bar, I love being in these situations. Obviously, the league final I learned from, I missed a kick to get a draw and thankfully this time it went over the bar. I just struck it well and the rest is history now."

Ahead of this Sunday's All-Ireland Football Final; GAANOW Rewind takes a look back to the winning point in the 2017 All-Ireland Football Final! Dean Rock's free saw @DubGAAOfficial defeat @MayoGAA by one! Will it go down to the last kick this year against @TyroneGAALive? #DUBVTYR pic.twitter.com/uYAdwAk9e0 — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 27, 2018

Maurice Fitzgerald

Kerry v Dublin, All-Ireland Championship, 2001

It's Kerry and Dublin once again, only we're going heading back to the early 2000s. Maurice Fitzgerald pulled off one of the most iconic points of all time on a Saturday evening in Thurles against their great rivals.

This one, a little different from the rest, was a sideline kick that required something a little special.

Fitzgerald knew what he had to do to equal matters. A swerving kick off the outside of the right from way, way out was enough to seal a draw for the Kingdom and a place in sporting folklore.

Maurice Fitz - That kick gets better every time https://t.co/Uj8hpPaM46 — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) April 28, 2020

That wasn't the only time Fitzgerald landed one from that area. His effort in the 1997 All-Ireland decider was just as special.