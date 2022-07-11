Seán O'Shea casts ghosts of 2011 into the past as Kerry finally slay Dublin

DUBLIN 1-13 KERRY 1-14

As a 13-year-old, Seán O’Shea watched on as Stephen Cluxton broke his and Kerry’s hearts with his last-gasp free to win the 2011 All-Ireland final.

Yesterday, with a kick so pure, powerful and more difficult than Cluxton’s, he vanquished that crushing memory in his formative years. Sending his 55-metre kick 10m to the right of the right-hand Hill 16 post as he faced it and drawing it back in against the breeze, the Kerry captain brilliantly captured for his team a game they threatened to lose having been six points ahead up to the 44th minute.

That this glittering group of Kerry footballers might have been beaten again by Dublin won’t bear thinking about for them, not yet anyway when Galway lay in wait for them. But it certainly appeared as if the ghosts of Dublin defeats past had gathered to spook them from the middle of the second half.

Dublin, led by the defiance of James McCarthy and Ciarán Kilkenny, had their part to play in it too but Kerry’s composure deserted them in the 45th minute when Cormac Costello drilled a low ball to Shane Ryan’s net after a David Moran turnover.

Not having conceded a goal in 342 regulation minutes since Darren McCurry’s final league round goal in Killarney, the surprise of the score may have scared them as the contemplation they were on course to beat Dublin in championship at the seventh time of asking. Kilkenny followed it up with a fisted point and the margin was one.

Paudie Clifford, a constant outlet in the second half, showed great leadership to post the next two scores but the class of McCarthy and Kilkenny brought Dublin level by the 69th minute, Kilkenny sending over the latter two scores.

Crucially, though, Dublin never went ahead. While Kerry’s following attacks came to nothing, Dublin weren’t allowed to pile on the problems.

“Tony Griffin has worked an awful lot with the boys on the mental side of the game,” said Jack O’Connor. “Staying resilient, when you get setbacks, just driving on to the next ball or whatever and it took all that focus and resilience to keep going.”

Brian Ó Beaglaoich was a secure pair of hands as Dublin pressed and was also able to break tackles. As Hill 16 anticipated a finale they have become accustomed to, it was Kerry who struck next. O’Shea first converted a free in additional time, which was cancelled out by Dean Rock, before O’Shea composed himself again to sensationally win it after David Clifford had drawn the foul.

In the sixth additional minute, O’Shea, his team-mates and the decent Kerry numbers in the 73,602 knew his blow had won it. O’Connor did too although he hadn’t been hopeful beforehand.

“I didn't think it was kickable to be honest with you, straight up. I didn't think a man could get the distance because Seánie Shea had emptied the tank. That was the 76th minute. He had given a ferocious performance up to then.”

O’Shea had found the net in the fourth minute, Moran’s pumped diagonal ball being touched on by Paul Geaney into the path of the Kenmare Shamrocks man. As Dublin’s cover expected him to pass out to Geaney, he slipped inside from the end-line and finished clinically.

Dublin warmed into the game with the next couple of points and McCarthy had a low shot blocked by Shane Ryan. However, Kerry sent over the following three scores, David Clifford supplying a free and one from play.

Again, Dublin struck back but their build-up play was laborious, and Kilkenny was continuously having to navigate the ball across the field for openings. Static and out of ideas, Dublin lost possession too many times while their shot-taking into the wind was disappointing.

"Some of the decision making around shot taking was questionable, at times,” rued Dessie Farrell of the five first-half wides. “But I thought, by and large, they were decent shots to take."

The long ball worked again for Kerry when David Clifford pointed a 21st minute mark to put Kerry four up. John Small was then black carded for pulling back Geaney off the ball but Kerry did little with the advantage and finished all square for the 10 minutes plus that he was off the field.

That had a lot to do with Evan Comerford going to ground for a lengthy period after Gavin White earned a 28th minute penalty. White was upended by Lorcan O’Dell after the Kerry wing-back back had caught a rebound from a David Clifford effort that hit the post.

Three minutes later, O’Shea’s shot was saved and he couldn’t do anything with the follow-up, which was half smothered by Comerford. David Clifford added his fifth point to see out the half but as O’Connor acknowledged later Kerry should have been much further ahead than five points, 1-8 to 0-6.

Squandering a six-point advantage won’t bother him in the slightest. Not when 2011 can be cast to the past and Dublin are slayed.

Scorers for Dublin: C. Kilkenny, D. Rock (all frees) (0-3 each); C. Costello (1-0); L. Gannon, B. Howard, S. Bugler, J. Small, B. Fenton, P. Small, J. McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: S. O’Shea (1-4, 0-2 frees); D. Clifford (0-6, 1 free, 1 mark); P. Clifford (0-2); T. O’Sullivan, D. Moynihan (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: E. Comerford; E. Murchan, M. Fitzsimons, L. Gannon; J. McCarthy (c), J. Small, J. Cooper; B. Fenton, S. Bugler; T. Lahiff, L O’Dell, B. Howard; C. Costello, D. Rock, C. Kilkenny.

Subs for Dublin: P. Small for L. O’Dell (40); D. Byrne for J. Cooper (42); S. McMahon for E. Murchan (inj 57); N. Scully for B. Howard (61); C. Murphy for M. Fitzsimons (70+2).

KERRY: S. Ryan; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, T. Morley, G. White; D. Moran, J. Barry; D. O’Connor, S. O’Shea (c), S. O’Brien; P. Clifford, D. Clifford, P. Geaney.

Subs for Kerry: D. Moynihan for S. O’Brien, K. Spillane for P. Geaney (both 42); A. Spillane for D. Moran (51); P. Murphy for G. O’Sullivan (62); J. O’Connor for G. White (inj 66).

Referee: P. Neilan (Roscommon)