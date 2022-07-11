Jack O’Connor hits out at Evan Comerford over time wasting row  

Jack O’Connor has questioned why Dublin goalkeeper Evan Comerford was allowed to waste time before saving Kerry’s first-half penalty.

The Kingdom manager argued that the custodian should not have been allowed to wind down the clock as John Small was off the field serving a 10-minute sin bin.

In all, the ball was only in play for approximately half of the time the Dublin defender was sin binned as Comerford fell to the ground following Lorcan O’Dell’s foul on Gavin White for the penalty, a delay which lasted almost three minutes. Comerford then saved Seán O’Shea’s penalty.

“We could have been three more (ahead) if the penalty went it and it would probably have allowed us to play a bit different in the second half and sit a bit deeper and play them on the break," said O'Connor."

"But, you know, I’m not too sure now, there was a bit of pressure on Seánie for that kick because the goalie obviously stayed down for a considerable period of time.

“This craic that you can lie down and waste three minutes off a black card, that’s ridiculous. To what degree can you exploit that? If that’s the case sure everyone could get players lying down for five minutes and waste half the black card, do you know what I’m saying? Ye’d agree with that? That’s a rule that needs to be tweaked, isn’t it?”

O’Connor expressed concern that Gavin White suffered a knee injury and faces an anxious wait to see if he misses Sunday week’s All-Ireland final.

He also revealed six-point hero David Clifford has missed approximately four weeks’ training since his quad injury in the Munster semi-final over Cork at the start of June.

“He has missed a good bit of training. I’d say minimum he’s missed a month’s training in the last seven-eight weeks. He’s missed four out of the seven or eight weeks. So, you know, it’s a great sign of the man that he can play the way he did today, missing that much training.”