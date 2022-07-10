Dessie Farrell hails Dublin spirit and credits O'Shea for 'touch of class'

In the end, Dessie Farrell could only put his hands up and hail 'a touch of class'.

Like his opposite number Jack O'Connor, the Dublin manager presumed that Sean O'Shea's pot shot at glory would die on the stiff wind. He couldn't possibly split the posts from 53 metres out. Only O'Shea did and that was that for Dublin after a titanic encounter.

Informed afterwards that O'Connor had been preparing for extra-time, Farrell smiled grimly: "Yeah, so was I. I was starting to go into overdrive in terms of what we needed to do and we'd a plan in place for it anyway. But a plan is all well and good until you get punched in the nose as Mike Tyson said. It was just an immense kick. That breeze was difficult to kick into. I don't know whether it died a little in the second-half but it was a touch of class."

Shades of Stephen Cluxton in 2011, at the same end of the field too, only Kerry the ones smiling on this occasion.

"Yeah, definitely," nodded Farrell. "The foul, I think it probably was a foul to be fair. I didn't see it. But just from the sideline, it looked to be. You were probably saying to yourself, into that breeze, the distance it is, this will probably go to extra-time."

Farrell also agreed that it was a heartbreaking way to lose.

"Yeah but sure that's the nature of it, we've no excuses," he said. "We just came up shy on the day and it's a bitter pill to swallow. I'm gutted for the lads. They died with their boots on. We were in a sticky situation at half-time. Immediately after half-time then, we went six down and it wasn't looking good at that point. But we rallied, and they threw everything at it. I'm very proud of them in general."

At the end of a season in which Farrell used 51 different players across 16 competitive games, there are plenty of positives to take into the long off season. Lee Gannon has emerged as a quality performer in defence for starters, the general mood of the group appears to be positive and the thought will linger how much better Dublin would have been if Con O'Callaghan had been fit.

"Yeah, look, Con is special, we all know that," said Farrell. "But we discussed it during the week, we were either going to be good enough or we were not going to be good enough. And that's the way we approached it. You get to play 15, you get to bring on five. It's us and them and let's see where the cards fall. And we came out the wrong side of that unfortunately."

It remains to be seen now if decorated icons James McCarthy, Michael Fitzsimons, Jonny Cooper and James McCarthy opt to return in 2023. Farrell spoke broadly about team building in response to the query.

"The challenge for the group is to try and keep evolving, to ensure that it doesn't fall off a cliff. While you might not necessarily be winning titles, we set our stall out this year that we want to be really competitive for the Championship. And I think we were. Obviously we came up short today but for the group, the character, the resolve, how they carried themselves, that fighting spirit was evident in spades and I think there's a great platform there for the team. Even for some of the young lads, even in defeat there's great strength to be taken in terms of what lies ahead for their own inter-county careers."

As for his own situation, Farrell only confirmed that his three-year agreement with the county board is up.

"Obviously, that old cliche, there is going to be no decisions made tonight. For me, it's about the players. It was great to see that type of performance today, that type of coming together."