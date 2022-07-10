Kerry ratings: When those around him were losing their poise, Paudie Clifford stepped up

Shane Ryan: Made an important early save with his feet from Cormac Costello to augment a good series of restarts, one especially clam one over the cover to Gavin White. Had no chance with Costello goal but managed the frantic last quarter well in terms of getting his restarts off to a green and gold jersey. 7

Graham O’Sullivan: Quietly efficient in his first All-Ireland semi-final. Had to pick up Ciaran Kilkenny at various points, and was the start point for a lot of Kerry’s counter attacks on the right hand flank. Replaced in the hour but has done enough to merit his final berth. 7

Jason Foley: Given the job of shadowing Dean Rock, then Kilkenny, and looked sharp and purposeful in doing so. Also when the fat was in the fire, handled the maelstrom on the edge of his square, admirably. The Kerry collective effort defensively was more significant than the individual. 7

Tom O’Sullivan: Gave Cormac Costello very little elbow room in the first period, and ambled forward to guide over a point, his seventh of the championship campaign. However was a lot more conservative as the game wore on, though won’t be faulted for the Dublin goal. 7

Briain Ó Beaglaoich: Got on little front-foot ball in the first period, but made up for it after the break, as he broke through the Dublin press. Was always the option for short Shane Ryan restarts. His pace is a serious plus, and may be all the more important against the Galway attack, if Gavin White is to miss out with injury. 7

Tadhg Morley: With Brian Howard operating in the mirror role at the other end, Morley was able to play his plus one role, but what’s noticeable was how quick and sharp he was to every developing danger around him. Kerry’s most consistent performer of the campajgn? Arguably. 7

Gavin White: A tough day. One might ask the question, when the ball dropped down off the post for the penalty, could he have got the kill shot off from close range? Though that was rendered less significant the late injury he sustained to the knee/ankle could deny him a final appearance. That would be a massive blow. 5

David Moran: For the first 44 minutes, showed the experience and good judgement that one would expect of the Tralee man. However the dropped pass that ended with the Dublin goal is not one Moran will want to be reminded of. Sometimes criticised for ill-judged long balls, his long delivery found its way through to Sean O’Shea for the first goal. 6

Jack Barry: Selected to, and always willing to, put the shackles on Brian Fenton, he was turned over for the want of being more decisive under the Hogan Stand in the first half. Looked a bit short sharpness wise, understandably, but the full game will bring him on a ton. Kerry have midfield decisions to make for the final. 6

Diarmuid O’Connor: Dropped a late effort for a point short, and in other circumstances, it might have proved critical. Worked around the margins of midfield, and will certainly look to have more of an impact on July 24. 6

Sean O’Shea: Quite the afternoon’s work. A super piece of opportunism for the first goal, a poor effort for the penalty before the break, but the coup de grace came in the 76th minute. There’s a strong argument for him to be the country’s best pound for pound footballer and converting that late free means he’s a made man in the Kingdom for good and glory 8.

Stephen O’Brien: As per usual, got through a mountain of toil going in both directions. Would have liked to have more of a look at the opposition goal, and made way for Dara Moynihan early in the second half. 6

Paudie Clifford: Arguably the most positive influence for Kerry in their stickiest period in the third quarter. His two second half points were worth so much more than their impact on the scoreboard. Made all the right decisions in the key pressure situations when some of his colleagues were not doing so. 8

David Clifford: Imperious. Turned onto his right foot on many occasions, but it made no difference. Finished with 0-6, and though his influence was not as pronounced in the second half, it was a remarkable performance for a player who has missed the guts of a month’s training since the win over Cork. 9

Paul Geaney: When it starts brightly, Geaney can catch fire. Unfortunately, the opposite is also true; when he struggles to get into games early, the Dingle man can tend to force things and make bad decisions. Made one too many of those and was replaced on 42 minutes. 5

Finishers: Dara Moynihan grabbed an important point (7), while Adrian Spillane was too revved up, though steadied himself in the final stages (6). His brother Killian won a lot of inside ball, but couldn’t get the score he craved (6), while Paul Murphy was positive and assured when he came on (7). Joe O’Connor wasn’t on long enough for a rating.