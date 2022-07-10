St Finbarr's and Nemo Rangers to contest Cork SFL Division One final

St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers will contest the final of the Division 1 final of Cork Credit Unions SFL after they overcame the challenges of Cill na Martra and Éire Óg on Sunday afternoon.
In Togher, Brian Hayes was the main man for the Barrs as the reigning league, county and Munster champions made full use of their home advantage. The rising Cork star struck for 2-2 in the opening half as the Barrs led by 2-8 to 1-5 at half time, Trevor Ó hÉalaithe with the goal for Cill na Martra.
A Mike Ó Deasúnaigh goal on the resumption put the Gaeltacht side right back in it before Luke Hannigan raised a third green flag for the Togher side ten minutes from time as they won by 3-12 to 2-11.
Over in Trabeg, Éire Óg started well and trailed by 0-4 to 0-3 after sixteen minutes but Nemo kicked the next six scores to lead by 0-10 to 0-3 at the break. Nemo’s dominance continued thereafter as 2-6 from Mark Cronin and a goal from Gary Sayers gave them a 3-20 to 0-4 statement victory.
In Division 2 Aghada claimed their place in the final after defeating Rockchapel by 5-7 to 3-11 in a classic encounter played in Rostellan. First half goals from Séamus Hickey, Michael McAuliffe and Cormac Curtin gave the Rock a 3-5 to 2-6 half time lead, Shane Bennett and Aaron Berry with the goals for Aghada.
The Imokillly side maintained the golden touch after the break as goals from Bennett, Ed Leahy and Danny Creedon helped them to a two-point victory.
Kanturk will join them in the final, and in Division 2 next year after they defeated Dohenys in Dunmanway by1-18 to 0-5 with Ian Walsh kicking 0-10 and Alan Walsh 1-2.
Elsewhere, Kilshannig qualified for the Division 3 final after they beat Glanmire by 0-16 to 0-11, while in Division 2 of the Red FM SHL goals from Seán Twomey and Richard Sweetnam gave Courcey Rovers a 2-24 to 1-12 over Inniscarra and a place in the final.