St Finbarr's and Nemo Rangers to contest Cork SFL Division One final

St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers will contest the final of the Division 1 final of Cork Credit Unions SFL after they overcame the challenges of Cill na Martra and Éire Óg on Sunday afternoon.

In Togher, Brian Hayes was the main man for the Barrs as the reigning league, county and Munster champions made full use of their home advantage. The rising Cork star struck for 2-2 in the opening half as the Barrs led by 2-8 to 1-5 at half time, Trevor Ó hÉalaithe with the goal for Cill na Martra.