Jack O'Connor: We found a way - and not for the first time this year

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has lauded his players for standing up when it counted most against Dublin to reach the All-Ireland Final.

Seanie O'Shea's late, late free sealed the victory for the Kingdom, saving them from entering the lottery of extra time. O'Shea's kick gives Kerry their first championship win over Dublin in 13 years.

"The resilience our fellas showed, all the momentum was going towards Dublin, and there was a strong wind out there. Our fellas just found a way and that's the way it's been all year," O'Connor told RTÉ post-match.

"They've great resilience, they've dug out results [all year], we referenced a league game back in Tralee against Mayo, again it was similar circumstances where it looked like we had the game lost and we found something in the last ten minutes to come back strong."

O'Connor made sure to credit O'Shea - who scored 1-4 on the day - for his winning free.

"Look, savage kick by Seanie, into the wind, into Hill 16, it doesn't get any tougher than that," The Kerry boss said, grinning at his centre-forward's achievement.

Man of the Match, Paudie Clifford was also on hand to heap praise on O'Shea post-match, saying: "What a kick at the end, unbelievable!"

The Kerry boss was not pleased with one aspect of the Kerry performance, however.

The turnover for Cormac Costello's goal was a turning point in the game, and O'Connor said a silly mistake around the middle is something you just can't do against a side as capable as Dublin.

"It's just a bit disappointing the way we gave them the goal, from a turnover in the middle third of the pitch. We've been warning fellas that Dublin are very good on the counter-attack."