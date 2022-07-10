Jack O'Connor: We found a way - and not for the first time this year

O'Connor also lauded Seanie O'Shea after the Kenmare man landed the winning score into Hill 16.
Jack O'Connor: We found a way - and not for the first time this year

WINNERS: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor celebrates after his side's victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 17:33
Shane Donovan

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has lauded his players for standing up when it counted most against Dublin to reach the All-Ireland Final. 

Seanie O'Shea's late, late free sealed the victory for the Kingdom, saving them from entering the lottery of extra time. O'Shea's kick gives Kerry their first championship win over Dublin in 13 years.

"The resilience our fellas showed, all the momentum was going towards Dublin, and there was a strong wind out there. Our fellas just found a way and that's the way it's been all year," O'Connor told RTÉ post-match.

"They've great resilience, they've dug out results [all year], we referenced a league game back in Tralee against Mayo, again it was similar circumstances where it looked like we had the game lost and we found something in the last ten minutes to come back strong."

O'Connor made sure to credit O'Shea - who scored 1-4 on the day - for his winning free. 

"Look, savage kick by Seanie, into the wind, into Hill 16, it doesn't get any tougher than that," The Kerry boss said, grinning at his centre-forward's achievement.

Man of the Match, Paudie Clifford was also on hand to heap praise on O'Shea post-match, saying: "What a kick at the end, unbelievable!"

The Kerry boss was not pleased with one aspect of the Kerry performance, however. 

The turnover for Cormac Costello's goal was a turning point in the game, and O'Connor said a silly mistake around the middle is something you just can't do against a side as capable as Dublin. 

"It's just a bit disappointing the way we gave them the goal, from a turnover in the middle third of the pitch. We've been warning fellas that Dublin are very good on the counter-attack."

More in this section

Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Last minute Seán O'Shea free sees Kerry past Dublin and into All-Ireland final
Antrim v Carlow - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Junior Championship Semi-Final Antrim overcome Carlow to reach junior final for second successive year
Austria F1 GP Auto Racing Leclerc edges out Verstappen as Sainz escapes burning Ferrari
<p>NEVER IN DOUBT: Seán O'Shea of Kerry kicks his side's winning point, from a free, during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Watch: Seán O'Shea's game winning last minute free for Kerry

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices