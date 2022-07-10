Kilkenny's footballers have their Croke Park lap of honour

All-Ireland junior football championship final

Kilkenny 3-12 New York 1-9

Things you don't see every day; the Kilkenny footballers enjoying a lap of honour around Croke Park to the delight of tens of thousands.

A restructuring of the All-Ireland junior football championship presented a window of opportunity this year which Christy Walsh's Cats have jumped straight through.

With mainly overseas teams participating, Kilkenny and New York emerged victorious from a double header of junior semi-finals on Friday evening, franking their passes to Croke Park for a novel decider ahead of the Dublin/Kerry senior game.

Both sides gave a decent impression of teams more used to the grand stage than they actually are too and the nine-point win flattered Kilkenny.

Like Friday's semi-final win, they glossed the scoreline with two late goals, Mick Kenny and John Walsh both netting in stoppage time on this occasion.

Still, it wasn't an undeserved win or anything like it with Kilkenny leading from pillar to post and showing no little quality throughout the hour.

Kenny finished with 1-4, matching his tally from Friday, while Jamie Holohan also netted and there was a familiar figure at full-back, four-time hurling All-Star Paul Murphy. Mick Malone is another who enhanced his reputation as a footballer over the two games.

"They're quality players, there's a lot of quality on that team and they wouldn't look out of place on a lot of other teams," said Walsh, a Kerry native who hurled for the Kingdom and played football for Ardfert. "To be fair, I thought some of them weren't as prominent today as they were on Friday night but I suppose it's hard to keep it going for another game 36 hours later."

The big question now of course, is where to from here for Kilkenny football? Division 4?

"Would Kilkenny survive in Division 4? Would they be competitive?" mused Walsh. "With that team, I suppose they would but the structures really aren't in place at the moment. Maybe going forward but that's for another day. It's for the county board, the Leinster Council, the GAA, Croke Park and all those to consider. But at least they showed that they can play football."

Kilkenny initially hinted at a rout, leading 1-6 to 0-2 after Holohan's goal and by five points at half-time though Brian Coughlan's solo goal for New York briefly got the margin back to two in the 41st minute. Back to back Kenny points from frees settled Kilkenny and the late goals confirmed a maiden title.

Kilkenny scorers: M Kenny (1-4, 4 frees); J Holohan (1-2); J Walsh (1-0); J Culleton (0-2); C Hennessy, K Blanchfield, S Kelly, E Phelan (0-1 each).

New York scorers: B Coughlan (1-1, 1 free); S McElligot (0-4, 4 frees); M Brosnan, Conor Mathers (0-2 each).

Kilkenny: K Dunphy; P Murphy, T Kenny; G Malone; K Blanchfield, C Wallace, S Kelly; J Culleton, T Aylward; C Hennessy, M Malone, M Kenny; R Monks, J Holohan, A Mansfield.

Subs: E Phelan for Monks & J Walsh for Mansfield (h/t); S Murphy for Hennessy (45); S Stapleton for Malone (52); J Fennelly for Kelly (61).

New York: B Cole; M Boyle, D Corridan, P Mathers; C Hogan; D Curran, J Boyle, P Cronin; Conor Mathers, C Rafferty; B Coughlan, T Mathers, K Loane; S McElligot, M Brosnan.

Subs: Caolan Mathers for Rafferty (h/t); E Loughran for Loane (41); D Rooney for Cronin (52); R O'Neill for Hogan & J Breen for Corridan (56).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin).